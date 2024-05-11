'The trip will suit him well' - Los Angeles puts his Derby credentials to the test at Leopardstown for Aidan O'Brien

The Jessica Harrington-trained Sprewell broke the Ballydoyle dominance of the Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial last year after Aidan O'Brien saddled the previous four winners, but there's a strong chance O'Brien will regain his grip on the Group 3 as the exciting Los Angeles makes his seasonal reappearance.

After landing a Tipperary maiden in impressive style in September, the Camelot colt stayed on powerfully to take Group 1 honours in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.

That performance can be marked up as not a great deal went right day. He came widest of all around the home turn under Christophe Soumillon, presumably to gain the advantage of the rail, but dropped back to the rear as a result of the extra ground he covered.

He was under the pump a long way from home but began to storm home when he got a gap and managed to come home a neck to the good over Stunning Peach.

The form has worked out in the interim as the fourth, Ramadan, scored in Listed and Group 3 company on his next two starts, while the fifth, Bracken's Laugh, was an excellent second behind Capulet in the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester on Thursday.

Quicker ground is unlikely to be a hindrance and his current price of 20-1 for the Derby could shorten significantly with an authoritative performance as he shapes as if he will only get better when stepped up to a mile and a half.

O'Brien also saddles Euphoric , who showed a good attitude to win on his debut at Navan and returned this season when beaten two and a half lengths into third by the re-opposing Bremen at Cork last month on soft ground.

The quicker ground might bring them closer but it's difficult to see his reversing the form as Bremen won comfortably that day for Donnacha O'Brien. He had some good runs over a mile last season but the step up to 1m2f brought about plenty of improvement and he cleared away from the 104-rated Stromberg by two lengths.

That was a display full of promise and he seems to have improved nicely from two to three. He has a definite chance of troubling the favourite, particularly with race-fitness on his side.

Taraj got off the mark at the third attempt at Dundalk for Dermot Weld after a couple of promising runs in maidens. He has a fair bit to find on bare form, especially given it's his first run of the season but will appreciate the ground and shapes as if this trip will suit.

The Ger Lyons-trained Keeper's Heart also got off the mark at the same venue over a mile in October, staying on strongly to beat Cuban Confusion by a length and a half, but is another one who will have to take a big step forward now stepped up in trip to trouble the market principals.

What they say

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Bremen

He did it very well at Cork. I think the track and trip will suit him, while he will also handle the ground. Los Angeles will take plenty of beating but I'd be hopeful we'd be in the mix. The step up in trip helped him the last day and, although he does travel well and has pace, I think he could get further again.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Los Angeles and Euphoric

Los Angeles is in good form. It's his first run, so he'll improve for it but we're looking forward to getting him started. The trip will suit him well. Euphoric ran well when third at Cork and looked like he needed further. He's come forward for that run, handles nice ground and we think he'll stay further.

