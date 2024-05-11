Racing Post logo
15:00 Leopardstown

'I wanted to give him a shot at a mile' - quotes and analysis for the Group 3 Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown

15:00 LeopardstownPorsche In Support Of Breast Cancer Ireland Amethyst Stakes (Group 3)
Flat Turf, Group 3
Going:Good
Runners:7
Class:
Distance:1m
TG4

Power Under Me bids for back-to-back wins in the Group 3 Amethyst Stakes for Ger Lyons but faces a host of in-form rivals and contrasting ground conditions to last year.

The six-year-old is effective at Leopardstown, having landed Listed and Group 3 races there, and returned with a good effort in the Heritage Stakes last month. He was denied by half a length by Goldana and third-placed Lord Massusus went on to finish second behind White Birch in the Mooresbridge a week ago.

He raced exclusively on soft or heavy last season, so the prospect of a return to quicker conditions has to be a concern, although he does set a solid standard.

Donnacha O'Brien relies on Yosemite Valley, who ran out an impressive winner of the Gladness Stakes at the Curragh when last seen, accounting for Jumbly by two and three-quarter lengths. That was a smart display and this step up in trip shouldn't be an issue given how he thundered to the line that day. There is also further encouragement he will get a mile given his half-brother, Piz Badile, stayed 1m2f. 

Real Appeal will likely get his ideal conditions for Ado McGuinness provided the forecast showers don't arrive in great quantity. He has won three times at this track and ran well behind Ocean Jewel in Group 3 company in June.

He returned after seven months off the track in March to land a strong conditions race at Dundalk in cosy fashion and everything looks in place for a big run.

The Jessica Harrington stable is in irresistible form having landed three winners and a runner-up from five runners at Cork on Friday before saddling a Group 3 winner at Naas on Saturday. They are responsible for Bold Discovery and Quar Shamar. Listed winner Bold Discovery shaped well over course and distance when sixth in the Group 2 Dullingham Park Stakes in September.

He has plenty of ability and if he gets his desired fast ground he rates a lively each-way player. Quar Shamar was beaten only four and a quarter lengths in the Irish 2,000 Guineas last season and is open to plenty of improvement given he's had just five starts.

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Bold Discovery and Quar Shamar
Bold Discovery has been gelded and is in great form, as is Quar Shamar. Both want nice ground, so hopefully there's no rain tomorrow afternoon.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Real Appeal
He had a little setback last year and we lost a bit of time with him. He runs well fresh, will love the ground and he's run well at Leopardstown before. As long as the rain stays away, we'd be hoping for a big run.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Yosemite Valley
We were delighted with him at the Curragh and he hit the line quite strong, so I wanted to give him a shot at a mile. Obviously we're not sure about the trip, but it's worth trying. He's versatile with regards to ground.

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 11 May 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 11 May 2024

