'The handicapper's given him a chance and I think he'll be right in the shake-up' - top trainers on the Coral Gold Cup

Trainer form should never be underestimated before a major race, and few handlers are hotter than Paul Nicholls, who had won with seven of his last 14 runners before Friday’s action.

Stable jockey Harry Cobden is also in flying form, having teamed up with his boss for an Ascot four-timer last Saturday, including Pic D’Orhy in the Grade 2 1965 Chase.

The pair will be confident of a huge run from Complete Unknown , a sentiment shared by many punters as the seven-year-old is joint-favourite in many lists for the £250,000 showpiece.

Winner of three of his five starts since switching to fences, Complete Unknown warmed up for this long-term major target with a fluent success over 2m5f at Newton Abbot in October.

Nicholls said: “This race has been his main aim for a long time – since last year, in fact. He has lots of form on soft ground, but not a lot on good to soft.

“That’s more of a coincidence, really, and I think he has a lovely chance in a red-hot race.”

Punters have faith in Mahler Mission despite McConnell form

While punters can have total faith in the good health of the Nicholls team, that is not necessarily the case where the John McConnell yard is concerned.

McConnell had gone 34 runners and 51 days without a winner prior to the start of racing on Friday, when he was due to be represented at Newbury and Dundalk.

Mahler Mission , his runner in the Coral Gold Cup, has a good profile for the historic handicap, being a lightly raced seven-year-old who looks open to further improvement, effectively running off a mark of 148 with Ben Harvey claiming 3lb.

Mahler Mission: big contender for John McConnell Credit: Patrick McCann

A four-length leader when falling two out in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham in March won by Gaillard Du Mesnil, it’s likely two and a half miles at Carlisle proved an insufficient test of stamina on his reappearance last month.

Looking ahead to the ride, Harvey said: “He jumped brilliantly at Carlisle, although a bit out to his left so I think the track will suit him as he’s slightly better left-handed.

“Had he stood up at Cheltenham then he probably would have more weight on his back so I’m hoping we have a few pounds up our sleeves.”

Monbeg Genius a ‘live hope’

The form of Cheltenham’s Ultima Handicap Chase, in which Monbeg Genius finished an excellent third, has worked out supremely well.

Corach Rambler, who beat Fastorslow by a neck, went on to land the Grand National, while the runner-up has since won two Grade 1s and seen his official rating soar from 150 to 168.

Monbeg Genius (right): has some classy form in the bank Credit: John Grossick

Monbeg Genius, who travelled beautifully at Cheltenham and looked the likely winner at the top of the straight, was pulled up on his Ascot reappearance last month, but this race has always been cited as his first major target of what could prove a lucrative season and he’s expected to be at concert pitch this time.

Trainer Jonjo O’Neill said: “I didn’t really take much from his last run at Ascot when he was nearly brought down before he was pulled up. He jumped and travelled grand until then and is a live hope for this when you consider his form from last season.

“If he’s in that sort of shape he’s got to have a big chance, although we would prefer softer ground.”

Ahoy Senor bids to join the greats

Some legendary weight-carrying performances have illuminated not only Newbury but an entire sport during this race’s long and illustrious history.

The likes of Arkle, Mill House, Burrough Hill Lad and Denman are famous for their Newbury achievements when conceding lumps of weight to their rivals.

Ahoy Senor will join those chasing greats if he manages to concede 12lb and upwards to his rivals under the welter burden of 12st.

The dual Grade 1 winner failed to fire on his seasonal reappearance in Wetherby’s Charlie Hall Chase and was pulled up before two out.

His trainer Lucinda Russell said: “He carries top weight for a reason. He’s a very classy horse, but it is a heck of a weight to carry. He’s run very well around Newbury before where the fences suit him, and I think we’ll see a much-improved performance from his run at Wetherby.”

What they say

Sam Thomas, trainer of Stolen Silver and Our Power

Stolen Silver is unexposed at this trip, and we’re very excited to see what he has to offer. He’s off a career-high mark but, fingers crossed, there is still improvement in him. Our Power has been a super horse for us and we’re delighted to have another runner in the race. His prep run at Newbury last month has brought him on nicely.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Midnight River

We’re very happy with him. He had a nice run at Wetherby and everything’s gone nicely in the build-up.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Dusart

He’s in rather good form and I’m very happy with him. He will love the ground.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Eldorado Allen

There might be younger horses on the up, but we’re classy coming back into handicaps and the handicapper has given him a chance. I think he’ll be right in the shake-up until two or three out and then we’ll have to see if he’s still got that finishing kick.

David Pipe, trainer of Remastered

He had his prep run over hurdles at Aintree and was a bit disappointing. There were mitigating circumstances that day, though, including the fact that several hurdles were taken out. He’s come on a lot for the run. He’s 8lb higher than when finishing second in the race last year. It will be difficult, but we’ll give it our best shot.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Twig and Shakem Up’Arry

Twig has done nothing wrong. He’s a joy to train. The ground will be in his favour and, if a hard race at Cheltenham hasn’t left its mark, he’ll run a big race. Shakem Up’Arry was very disappointing at Stratford. He wasn’t himself at home after that race, but has come alive again out of nowhere. He worked very well on Tuesday and schooled brilliantly on Thursday. It’s not been the best preparation, but he’ll love the track and trip so we thought we’d roll the dice.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Stumptown

His jumping let him down a bit at Listowel, but the fences there can do that to a horse. British fences probably suit him better. He was running a good race until he made a mistake four out and he wasn't beaten very far. I’ve been happy with him since.

Charlie Deutsch, rider of Cloudy Glen

He did everything right and jumped brilliantly at Cheltenham last time before getting a little tired up the hill. We fended everyone off except the Irish horse. We’ll be nice and positive at Newbury.

Warren Greatrex, trainer of Bill Baxter

This race has always been the plan. He enjoyed a brilliant 2022-23 season, culminating in his victory in the Topham at Aintree. He had a pipe-opener at Carlisle when not fully wound up. We’ve tinkered with his wind since in the hope of getting more improvement out of him. He’s been training really well. Like everyone else, I just hope the meeting is on.

