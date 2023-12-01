'He could be a smart one' - Nick Rockett bids to follow in the footsteps of Monkfish in Fairyhouse opener

Willie Mullins has made a habit of unleashing one of his best novice chasers in the Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse, and this time the baton has been handed to Nick Rockett.

He will bid to emulate Monkfish, the most recent Mullins-trained winner in 2020. Carefully Selected scored for the champion trainer in 2019, while subsequent Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus was narrowly denied by Minella Crooner last year.

Nick Rockett made rapid progress last spring. He won his bumper at Thurles in February, landed a Naas maiden hurdle the following month and then bolted up in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at this track in April. That 15-length success earned him an Racing Post Rating of 148.

Nick Rockett is as short as 10-1 for the 2024 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase but 16-1 is available if you shop around.

In his Ladbrokes blog, Paul Townend said: "Nick Rockett was one that surprised us a little bit. He won a bumper and Willie just decided to send him over hurdles in the middle of March. He won at Naas before the week of Cheltenham and then he took a massive step forward when he won the Grade 2 at the Fairyhouse Easter meeting.

"He's a point-to-point winner also, so he has that bit of experience over fences, and I think he could be a smart one for the season to come."

Hopes were high in the Emmet Mullins camp that Corbetts Cross could be a smart one over fences too, but he blotted his copybook with a slightly disappointing chasing debut at Naas last month when only third to Grangeclare West. He was eased out to 20-1 (from 12) by most firms for the Brown Advisory afterwards.

Gordon Elliott has always expected Three Card Brag to develop into a much better chaser than hurdler – and he wasn't a bad hurdler either.

Elliott said: "I've always liked him and he's an out-and-out galloper. He likes proper winter ground, so the softer it is, the better for him. I hope the best is yet to come from him."

Another intriguing contender is Monty's Star, who has "taken to fences really well" according to trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Pertemps Final winner Good Time Jonny is also in the line-up for arguably the best beginners' chase of the season so far in Ireland.

