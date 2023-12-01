'I hope there's lots of upside to him' - lightly raced Jet Powered returns in handicap hurdle

This meeting often revolves around Nicky Henderson-trained hotpots and Jet Powered is the latest example. Wind back the clock 12 months and Jet Powered earned a 6-1 quote for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle after bolting up in the maiden hurdle won impressively on Friday by stablemate Jeriko Du Reponet.

It is easy to deduce that things have not gone to plan since as Jet Powered debuts in a handicap off a mark of 131. He ran no race when turned over at odds of 2-7 next time at the Berkshire track and has not run since that New Year’s Eve flop. Those playing the favourite are clearly favouring reputation and style over substance.

Another returning from a layoff is Grade 1-placed North Lodge and we could probably swap these two in the market if they traded trainers. Alan King’s 142-rated six-year-old built a likeable profile in the early part of 2022 in novice hurdles, his season culminating with a third to Three Stripe Life in the Mersey at Aintree. The fact King has entered North Lodge for next month’s Long Walk Hurdle suggests top-level aspirations are still alive and the presumption is he will be ready enough following 602 days off.

Ageing pair Soaring Glory and Sebastopol are Betfair Hurdle and Berkshire Novice Chase winners at Newbury, but this race generally goes the way of an up-and-comer.

Rock My Way is a Grade 2 scorer and continues to edge down the weights on his first start away from Cheltenham, and 5lb claimer Freddie Gingell is a positive jockey booking. We can surely bank on Paul Nicholls eventually getting Irish Hill , another five-year-old, back on track after a few recent disappointments too.

The other to note is Anyharminasking , whose ninth in the Greatwood last time can be ignored as the soft ground went against him. His Welsh Champion Hurdle second is working out well and plenty of doors will open if he stays this new trip.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Anyharminasking and Soaring Glory

Soaring Glory didn't run great at Kempton – it was disappointing actually, but he looks well and has been going well at home since, so I hope he runs well. He does love Newbury. Anyharminasking is in good order and is stepping up in trip, so I hope he can go close too.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Jet Powered

He had issues after his second run last season, so we had to leave him alone and I hope there's lots of upside to him. Two and a half miles will suit him.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Get A Tonic

It didn't go to plan over fences last time, she sort of scared herself a bit, so we're returning to hurdles. She's worked well and is in good health. Her mark is not beyond her, so I'd like to think she'll run well.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Irish Hill

He had a wind op which put him a bit behind, and he definitely needed his first run of the season at Kempton. He has improved a lot for that run and he has a good chance.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Uncle Bert

It was very frustrating he fell so early on at Cheltenham but he's in really good form and the softer the ground the better for him.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Off To A Flyer

He was maybe getting tired when he was nearly brought down at Cheltenham last time, but I can see this race suiting him and he's well handicapped.

Reporting by James Burn

