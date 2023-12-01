Can the Tizzard team continue good record with classy topweight Elixir De Nutz?

This race has been dominated by Paul Nicholls, Philip Hobbs and the Tizzard stable in the last ten years and only one of those three yards has a runner this season. Step forward the Haldon Gold Cup winner Elixir De Nutz, who bids to give Joe Tizzard back-to-back wins.

Tizzard’s father Colin won the race in 2016 with Ultragold and Joe saddled Amarillo Sky to justify 11-8 favouritism 12 months ago, so can Elixir De Nutz stamp his class on the field?

It’s a big ask under top weight of 12st 1lb and Elixir De Nutz is racing off a mark of 151 following a 5lb rise for his Exeter win. No horse has defied a mark higher than 150 in this race in the last decade, but then none has tried and two of the last ten winners ran off 147.

Elixir De Nutz will race off a mark of 146 if you take into account his promising conditional jockey Freddie Gingell’s 5lb allowance and that suggests the task might not be beyond him.

If he is to defy such a lofty rating then the novice Master Chewy will probably need to underperform because he looks like he has the potential to rate higher than his mark of 137.

He jumped for fun when making a successful chasing debut at Aintree in October and touched 1.05 in running on Betfair before being re-headed close home there last month.

Master Chewy had left winner Djelo behind as they went past the final fence, but hadn’t bargained for a late rally from that rival and had no answer inside the final half-furlong.

Given the way he jumps, Master Chewy would surely have won had all three fences in the straight not been omitted due to low sun that day and a 6lb rise in the weights might still underestimate him. The front two put 12 lengths between themselves and the third.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

More champagne for Russell team?

Lucinda Russell has sent only seven runners to Newbury in her career but it is the chosen destination for the transformed Bollingerandkrug to step into Class 2 company.

The eight-year-old proved frustrating to follow as a hurdler but has been beaten only once in five starts at Kelso since embarking on a chase career, rising 25lb in the handicap.

"We struggled to win with him as a younger horse, and we’ve struggled to get him to jump fences," Russell said of the gelding, who will be running for just the second time outside Scotland.

"We’ve given him plenty of time and he’s proved to be a bit of a revelation around Kelso. This is a totally different kettle of fish, but we feel now’s the time for him to take the step up."

Bollingerandkrug showed his resolve when winning by a neck last time and is in excellent condition.

Russell said: "We’ve got a lady at home who massages him and she thinks he feels fantastic, so fingers crossed."

What they say

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Elixir De Nutz

We wanted to get a run into him before the Haldon Gold Cup, which he won well, but the handicapper has had his say. He loves a small field, ran a belter in the Game Spirit last season and would have a chance in this.

Pam Sly, trainer of Xcitations

He seems okay and if we can get in the first three it'll be good. He's better on galloping tracks where he can get into a nice rhythm. The Newbury fences are quite big but he can get around Sandown, so he should be fine.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Master Chewy

He's taken to chasing really well and Aintree last time became a Flat race. He only jumped about four fences that day but he should be fine here. It looks a competitive race but he was very good both times he's run over fences.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Real Stone

He's turned out quickly after winning last week, but the track, trip and ground are all in his favour and he's healthy, so why not? He won impressively last time and the right things are in the right places.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.