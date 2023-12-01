Can smart filly Under Control give Nicky Henderson a record-extending tenth Gerry Feilden win?

A race which has Champion Hurdle winners Comedy Of Errors, Kribensis, Rock On Ruby and Epatante among its alumni.

Nicky Henderson, successful in three of the last four runnings through Epatante (2019), Floressa (2020) and First Street (2022), is bidding for a remarkable tenth victory in a race better known as the Gerry Feilden with likely hot favourite Under Control , the apple of his eye.

Winner of three of her four starts last season, she beat stablemate Iberico Lord by half a length on her final run at Sandown in April.

The runner-up boosted that form on his reappearance last month when landing Cheltenham’s fiercely competitive Greatwood Hurdle in tremendous style, while Sandown third Arqoob has also won this term.

Under Control has been raised 9lb for that triumph, but possesses considerable scope for improvement and is likely to rate much higher than her official mark of 137 in due course.

Brentford Hope , a 100-rated performer on the Flat, is also going the right way over hurdles. The Harry Derham-trained six-year-old was an impressive 16-length winner over course and distance last month. This assignment clearly demands more off 11lb higher, but his high cruising speed and sharp turn of foot suggests he will cope.

Hansard looks likely to strip fitter for his encouraging Elite Hurdle second to Rubaud. The Wincanton winner is highly progressive and bound for the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day, so Hansard should not be underestimated.

Similar comments apply to Our Champ , expected to be sent off at big odds after a disappointing Ascot fifth behind Knickerbockerglory in a strongly contested handicap hurdle.

There is a chance that race came too soon after he had toyed with a useful field of handicappers in Cheltenham’s opening race of the season, and a return to that level would put him in with serious claims from an each-way punting perspective.

The Chris Gordon stable hasn’t been firing on all cylinders of late, but that will surely change soon.

Nicky Henderson sweet on Under Control

Nicky Henderson clearly has an enormous amount of affection for the talented Under Control, who starts her second campaign as one of the most exciting prospects in the trainer’s potential-packed team.

There was lots to like about the way in which she beat Iberico Lord at Sandown, and she promises to be an improved model this term on the back of wind surgery in September.

The trainer said: “I love her like a girlfriend and she’s got a lot of weight, but she should have a solid chance.”

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Hansard

I was very pleased with his first run of the season. Newbury will suit him better than Wincanton. He’s got his fair share of weight, and we could have done with softer ground. I just hope the handicapper is right.

Hansard (left): fourth in Grade 1 company last season Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Harry Derham, trainer of Brentford Hope

I would’ve loved the ground to have been a bit softer. He’s improved for his Newbury win three weeks ago, and I’m pleased with him. Under Control is likely to prove very hard to beat.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Our Champ

He went up 11lb for his win at Cheltenham, and the race at Ascot may have come a bit soon for him. He was keen that day, and didn’t get home. It’s a very tough race, but he’s in good form and I think he’ll run well.

Declan Queally, trainer of Doyen Ta Win

She likes going left-handed and jumps well. I’m delighted Kevin [Sexton] is back to ride as he’s built up a good partnership with her. The owners are from Clonmel and they have gone to Newbury every year for the past 15 years so they’re delighted to have a runner here. She’s fairly ready and hopefully can give a good account of herself.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Punta Del Este

He’s got plenty on his plate here. He did run well at Wetherby last time, but he’s a four-year-old and it’s not going to be easy for him this season.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Bad

He ran really well on his reappearance at Ascot. I knew he’d need it, but he ran a very nice, honest race. This looks a good race for him.

