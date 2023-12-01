'I think he could really come into himself this season' - can Gust Of Wind blow his rivals away?

This Grade 3 for four-year-olds sees Triumph Hurdle fourth Gust Of Wind bid to put his experience to good use, although he does have a disappointing effort at this track on his final start of last season to put behind him. That was when he was 11 and a half lengths behind shock 33-1 winner Enjoy The Dream in a Grade 2 over course and distance at the Irish Grand National meeting.

It is worth pointing out he beat the smart Jit Langy on his sole start in France and posted a Racing Post Rating of 137 in the Triumph Hurdle, so there should be plenty more to come from him this season.

Stablemate Risk Belle is rated just 1lb shy of Gust Of Wind and has valuable handicap experience to her name. She returns to the scene of her best piece of form, when winning a handicap hurdle in April in the stewards' room after being badly hampered by Monbeg Park after the last.

She gets the mares' allowance here and is very dangerous, especially if the market speaks positively.

There is a bit of mystique about Golden Joy . He looked seriously smart on his sole start for Giada Menato in France, when hitting the line hard at Auteuil in April, and is entitled to come on plenty for his first Irish outing at Naas last month. He was sent off favourite that day, but you sensed it was a pipe-opener for the season as he got tired. He still falls into the 'could be anything' category.

Nusret is the highest-rated of the six runners with a mark of 139, but is penalised for his Adonis win at Kempton in February. Basically, the better the ground, the better his chance.

Hypotenus might be a different proposition now he goes right-handed and should not be underestimated, but Gust Of Wind is the one who appeals most. You get the impression we didn't see the best of him last season and it is worth remembering he only made his first start of the campaign at the Dublin Racing Festival in early February.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Nusret

He seems to be in very good form and it's good to get him back hurdling. The drying ground will suit, and although he is penalised here, we think he can be competitive in this sort of company.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Golden Joy

He's a nice horse and should take a nice step forward from his first run for us at Naas. Hopefully he will brush up on his jumping and that experience will hopefully stand to him.

Paul Townend, rider of Gust Of Wind

He dined at the top table last year taking on a lot of fancied horses in big races. He ran well at Fairyhouse behind Blood Destiny and behind Lossiemouth at the Cheltenham Festival and couldn’t have been in hotter water. This is his first run of the season and a few of them in here have had a run already. I think he could really come into himself this term and we are hoping for a good year. That experience in Grade 1s will definitely stand to him.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Hypotenus

He was going left-handed at Naas three weeks ago which is just not ideal for him. He's bounced back from it well and seems in good shape.

Saturday previews:

11.45 Fairyhouse: 'He could be a smart one' - Nick Rockett bids to follow in the footsteps of Monkfish in Fairyhouse opener

1.40 Newbury: 'I hope there's lots of upside to him' - lightly raced Jet Powered returns in handicap hurdle

2.00 Fairyhouse: Can Grey Diamond land Listed prize and make a successful stable debut for Gordon Elliott?

2.15 Newbury: Can smart filly Under Control give Nicky Henderson a record-extending tenth Gerry Feilden win?

2.50 Newbury: 'The handicapper's given him a chance and I think he'll be right in the shake-up' - top trainers on the Coral Gold Cup

3.25 Newbury: Can the Tizzard team continue good record with classy topweight Elixir De Nutz?

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.