The best chance of a Frankie Dettori winner? Kinross bids for back-to-back Champions Sprints

Five of the first eight finishers from last year's British Champions Sprint are still in training and all five have made it back to the race. This would be a perfect time to see evidence of the early betting market's favourite maxim: tomorrow is going to be a lot like today.

Last year's winner Kinross is a warm favourite again. Behind that, things look quite different. Vadream (sixth last year) has been put in as second favourite, with the testing conditions the likely reasoning. But if Vadream has told me anything in the last 12 months, it is that she is a pure sprinter. She will relish the deep ground, but may not relish having to run uphill for six furlongs in it.

The returning horses at the biggest prices make some appeal. Art Power (eighth last year) we know about, and he is not as regressive as prices imply. Run To Freedom was runner-up to Kinross last year and has improved since. He beat plenty of big names at Salisbury in May and found only Shaquille too good in the July Cup. I would bet this has been the target since.

It is also worth looking at the new faces because, Kinross aside, last year's crop do not set the highest standard. Both Spycatcher and Mill Stream have been highly progressive this year, and the former in particular will be at home on the ground. He may be one for money on the day.

His stablemate Swingalong should not be dismissed either. She has been third in the Commonwealth Cup and fourth in the Sprint Cup, having raced solo at Haydock. In what will be the first race on the card run on the main track, this front-runner's draw in stall three invites Sam James to attack the far rail.

If nothing else, she will provide a lead for others drawn on the low side, including Run To Freedom. Small bets on those two might be the approach I take in a race that has already got a bit of history for throwing up surprise results.

'Stiff six suits Kinross'

You can almost set your watch by the classy Kinross, a commanding winner of this race 12 months ago and back for more with Frankie Dettori after another productive season.

He was arguably unlucky in this month's Foret, which he won in 2022, and has finished out of the first three just once in his last 11 starts.

"He's in good shape after coming back from France and is as good as ever," said trainer Ralph Beckett.

"He's much better on softer ground and seven furlongs is his ultimate distance but the stiff six at Ascot on soft ground suits him, as he showed last year."

Rain buoys Fellowes

The rain at Ascot this week has been a pain for many but not Charlie Fellowes, who saddles Vadream.

"I'm delighted with it," he said. "They might not have had as much rain as we thought they'd get, but it's going to be soft enough for her.

"She ran really well last time and behaved impeccably before the race. She couldn't quite get to the leaders but the ground was plenty quick enough for her."

Vadream: rain at Ascot has been in her favour Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Prince Of Arran came close to giving Fellowes a top-flight breakthrough by being placed in three Melbourne Cups.

"He was third favourite for his third attempt and was bitterly unlucky, but she's my best chance of a Group 1 winner in Britain by quite a long way," the Newmarket trainer added.

What they say

Hollie Doyle, rider of Saint Lawrence

He's been a revelation this year. He won the Wokingham convincingly over course and distance and was just touched off in a Group 1 in France. That was on soft ground and, while I’m not sure he loves it, he certainly goes on it. He’s well capable on his day.

Karl Burke, trainer of Spycatcher and Swingalong

Swingalong's best form is on faster ground, as she showed at Royal Ascot, but she has run well on softer. Spycatcher will relish the rain as the softer the better for him.

Mill Stream (white cap) is an interesting runner for Jane Chapple-Hyam Credit: Mark Cranham

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Mill Stream

William Buick had a sit on him on Monday and it's all systems go. He's versatile as far as the ground goes and fingers crossed he has a good draw in stall 14.

Ed Walker, trainer of Makarova

She’s been a star and wasn’t beaten far in the Nunthorpe or the Prix de l’Abbaye. It would appear dropping back to five furlongs has been the making of her, but every time she runs over that trip, she looks as though she’s crying out for six again. She takes her racing well and is versatile as to ground, so she could run another big race.

Andrew Balding, trainer of Sandrine

She's right back to her best and hasn’t had a hard season. The visor she’s worn at York and Doncaster the last twice has made a big difference, and six furlongs with a bit of give in the ground is ideal.

William Haggas, trainer of Sense Of Duty

She’s come on a lot for her first run, which she needed to. She shouldn’t mind the ground and is as fit and well as I can have her for this second run off a big layoff.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Magical Sunset

She won nicely at Goodwood on soft ground. We're dropping back a furlong but she's a strong traveller and her work has been very good since she joined us. It's a step up but she's worked well and we think she deserves her chance.

Reporting by James Burn

