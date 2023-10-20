Kyprios v Trueshan: analysis and key quotes for super Long Distance Cup clash

The decision to switch the three round-course races on Champions Day to the inner track changes the landscape of this card. The only time this happened at Ascot's flagship autumn meeting was in 2019 and there was a stark contrast between the two surfaces.

Kew Gardens' success in the Long Distance Cup that year came on ground described as good to soft (amended to soft in the following Fillies & Mares), while the ground for the first race on the straight track (Sprint landed by Donjuan Triumphant) was officially heavy.

Clearly the move to the inner course will have been rejoiced in some quarters and sparked minor frustration in others. Perhaps the two stayers for whom this race has been billed as something of a match in Kyprios , and particularly Trueshan , would belong in the latter category.

The big two produced their lifetime turf bests on Racing Post Ratings in the 2021 and 2022 runnings of the marathon Prix du Cadran on very soft ground.

The Kyprios of the 2022 season towers above these opponents, but he lost his air of invincibility in the Irish St Leger last month on his return from a long-term injury. RPRs also paint a picture of gradual decline for Trueshan despite his recent resurgence.

The 117 RPR he recorded in his latest Cadran victory followed a 115 in the Doncaster Cup when his major market rivals ran way below the form. At Doncaster it was the typically ultra-consistent Coltrane who sunk in the mud and if the rain stays away at Ascot, there is a feeling Andrew Balding's stalwart has been overlooked in the betting.

Five-year-old Trawlerman , who was third to Trueshan and Coltrane in the 2022 running, is another who is dangerous to dismiss if conditions are quicker than initially anticipated.

Trawlerman's wide-margin successes this autumn in weak staying races are difficult to assess but he, like stablemate Sweet William , is improving. No other horse in the Long Distance Cup can be labelled with that tag.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Trueshan 'as good as ever' says Doyle

Forget Frankel, it is only Trueshan who has recorded three victories at Flat racing's season-ending showstopper since its 2011 creation but a fantastic fourth could be the biggest challenge yet.

The seven-year-old was humbled at short odds at the start of the season but came roaring back to life with success in the Doncaster Cup and a smooth four-length win when ridden more prominently in the Prix du Cadran.

As impressive as he was under Hollie Doyle at Longchamp, he faces just a 21-day turnaround – although he won off a shorter layoff two years ago – and meets a higher-rated opponent in this race for the first time since his breakthrough win in 2020. He will, however, benefit from his favoured ground.

Trueshan: bids for a fourth Long Distance Cup at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Doyle said: "He's staged quite a comeback this year and proved a lot of people wrong by winning the Doncaster Cup and the Prix du Cadran again.

"A fourth win here would be incredible and it could definitely happen, as he feels as good as ever. It looks a strong renewal, as it is most years, but Trueshan is in great form, and the ground should be much more to his liking than it was at Goodwood."

Aidan O'Brien: 'Kyprios was barely ready last time, he's made good progress since'

Kyprios was described by Aidan O'Brien as "barely ready" when suffering a shock defeat on his comeback in the Irish St Leger but the vibes are more positive as he looks to re-establish his position as Europe's top stayer.

The five-year-old was unstoppable in six starts last season, including being crowned Gold Cup champion here last June and memorably holding off Stradivarius and Trueshan in a juggernaut Goodwood Cup clash a month later.

Injury kept him off the track until September this season and he was well held at the Curragh by Eldar Eldarov, but the Kyprios camp are more upbeat a month on and have no concerns regarding the ground as he posted a 20-length success in the Prix du Cadran on a similar surface at the backend of last season.

Kyprios: set for first start in Britain since winning Goodwood Cup in July 2022 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"He's in good form," O'Brien said. "We think he's made progress from the Curragh, and we thought going there that he was just barely ready to go racing. Everything has gone well with him since and he's improved an awful lot since his run. He's a lazy worker but everyone is happy with him, he's made great progress.

"He's a very good mover but he seems to keep going through deep ground and he has good form on it. There probably won't be much left for him this year and the plan and hope would be that we will have him again for next year."

He is joined by stablemate Broome , who was a winner over this trip in the Dubai Gold Cup in March but has failed to land a blow in five starts since.

O'Brien added: "Broome is in good form and he has form in soft ground. He ran a good race at Doncaster last time, so we're hoping that he'll run a good race."

What they say

Mick Mariscotti, owner of Coltrane

He loves Ascot and it was probably on the soft side of good to soft last year, so that would give us some encouragement. We just hope it's not bottomless.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Sweet William and Trawlerman

They're both in good form. Sweet William was second in the Doncaster Cup last time and Trawlerman has won his last two races, so both head there in good shape and they're versatile as regards to ground.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Maxident

He'll handle the ground but he's probably out of his depth. He's in good order and will cope with the conditions whatever they are. He wants a step up in trip, so that'd be in his favour.

Reporting by James Stevens

Read these next:

Can Kinross do it again for Frankie? Analysis and key quotes for the British Champions Sprint

Will it be a Juddmonte lockout or can the Gosden team claim another Fillies & Mares?

'He's very fresh and very well' - can Paddington bounce back to top form against Tahiyra in the QEII?

'It'll take a very good one to win it' - stellar Champion Stakes field primed for blockbuster battle

'I really like him and he'll love the ground' - analysis and key quotes for the Balmoral Handicap

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.