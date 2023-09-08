'Tahiyra's ready to go' - Dermot Weld holds all the aces with red-hot favourite in his bid for a fourth Matron Stakes

Given that only one favourite has obliged in the last decade – Legatissimo in 2015 – and that the last two winners have been 25-1 and 16-1, it is only natural to feel slightly uneasy about taking a shade of odds-on about Tahiyra . But she is unquestionably the best three-year-old filly in training and is getting 5lb from her elder stablemate Homeless Songs, which should swing the balance in her favour.

Only once has Tahiyra been defeated. That was in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket when she was mastered by Mawj, but Dermot Weld made no secret of the fact she wasn't at concert pitch stepping on to that stage and he would have loved an extra fortnight to enhance her fitness.

Since then she has displayed a sparkling turn of foot to win slowly run races in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes. This time she has a nice draw in stall four and, barring bad luck in running, she should win. She deserves to be the price she is.

Homeless Songs has won on the back of absences of 168 days and 50 days, so she goes well fresh and the fact we haven't seen her since April isn't a negative. She is officially 1lb better than Tahiyra, but has to give the weight away here. She is dangerous, though, and has a lethal turn of foot when on song.

Meditate has blinkers on for the first time, but it is very hard to have confidence in Aidan O'Brien's filly, while Zarinsk's love of Leopardstown is probably cancelled out by the fact she has 10lb to find on the figures with the favourite and could face a battle for early supremacy.

Just Beautiful likes to lead, too, but she doesn't have to go from the front. She's smart when she gets her ideal conditions and has been kept fresh for this. She looks overpriced at 11-1 for last year's winning trainer Paddy Twomey.

The last time this prize went for export was 2018 thanks to Laurens, and the visiting team is this time made up of Prosperous Voyage , Olivia Maralda and Rogue Millennium . All three would probably need a career best to win, but the Ralph Beckett-trained Prosperous Voyage did upset Inspiral to land last year's Falmouth Stakes so should not be dismissed lightly.

'I've been very satisfied with how she has progressed since Ascot'

Dermot Weld would appear to hold the keys to the first Group 1 of the Irish Champions Festival, but which of his star fillies will be the one to unlock it?

The last two winners of the Irish 1,000 Guineas are neighbours at Rosewell House and Chris Hayes is on the newest kid on the block, the hugely talented Tahiyra.

Weld has never made any secret of the fact that she never sparkles in her homework, but he has expressed his satisfaction with her progress since landing her third Group 1 in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot back in June.

He said: "Tahiyra is well and I've been well satisfied with her. She's all set to run. As I've always said, she's not an impressive work horse at home, so you're not suddenly going to get any great work out of her or anything like that, but I've been very satisfied with how she has progressed since Ascot and she's ready to go."

Homeless Songs is quite the second string to have up your sleeve and the legendary trainer has been delighted with what he has seen from her in recent weeks.

He said: "Homeless Songs is a very high-class filly and she was a very impressive winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas last year. She ran well on her comeback in the spring, but she's just not an easy filly to keep sound. She's ready to start her autumn campaign and is coming forward nicely, but I'd love to get another two weeks with her."

Weld is chasing his fourth win in the Matron having been successful with Valley Forge in 1977, Dress To Thrill in 2002 and Emulous in 2011.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Jumbly

She's in good form since her good run in America and has a nice draw. It would be great if she could finish in the first three.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Just Beautiful

We're looking forward to it. We've had to be patient and wait for her conditions – she wants fast ground and gets that here. The track, the trip and the ground will all suit so we're hoping for a big run.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Prosperous Voyage

She's in first-time blinkers and I'm looking forward to it. The track should suit her.

Tom Clover, trainer of Rogue Millennium

She's been fantastic for us and the Rogues Gallery who own her, and she put up a really good performance to win at Royal Ascot. She wasn't absolutely bang on at Deauville last time, but that form has worked out well and she'll be seen to better advantage over this stiffer mile. I'd be absolutely thrilled if she were in the first three.

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Cadeau Belle

I know it's going to be a good race, but it's the kind of race I had in mind all the time for her. She's been working well again, the hood is on and that should help her relax.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Meditate

Dermot's filly [Tahiyra] is very good and Meditate has form tied in with her last year. Her form has tailed off a little bit this year, but we've given her a break and she has slowly built back up. She has been working in blinkers recently and that has been going well. We're hoping that blinkers might spark her up a bit, and running around a bend will suit. But Dermot's filly will be very hard to beat.

Roger Varian, trainer of Olivia Maralda

It's a tough race, but we think she'll appreciate the step up to a mile around a turning track. Unfortunately she's drawn in the car park which will make it a challenge.

