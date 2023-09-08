'It's his easiest task to date' - analysis and key quotes for Superior Mile

This race went to Triple Time last year and he went on to land the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot this season. So could we be about to see another top-level performer?

Triple Time led home a one-two for the three-year-olds last year and the Classic generation have a good record. Despite having won the race only three times in the last ten, the winners came from a sample of just 18 runners and, if there is a star this year, it’s probably Zoology.

He is the sole three-year-old in the line-up and has looked a potential Group 1 performer at times. He was even tried at the top level when upped straight into the Middle Park following his impressive debut victory at Yarmouth last year, but maybe that was too early in his career.

Zoology has been brought along slowly by James Ferguson this season and is yet to go beyond seven furlongs, but he certainly shaped like he would improve for a mile when a strong-finishing second in the Jersey Stakes on what turned out to be his last run for the yard.

Zoology makes his debut for Harry Eustace here, following a part-sale to Australian trainer Ciaron Maher who trains in partnership with Harry’s brother David. So if the son of Zoustar is to make his mark in Group 1 company, it’s just as likely to be in Australia as it is in Britain.

Chindit and Light Infantry already bring Group 1 form to the table and the former was backed to 1.17 in running on Betfair to land the Lockinge at Newbury in May, only to finish second.

However, on Racing Post Ratings he is still 2lb behind Light Infantry who has finished third in Group 1s at Ascot and Deauville on his last two starts. That form sets the standard.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Chindit

I don’t think Chindit really handled the ground at Newbury last time, but he should relish conditions at Haydock. He's extremely consistent. The long straight will suit and we are considering going over to Australia later in the year. It would be nice if he could gain a confidence-boosting win on the way.

David Simcock, trainer of Light Infantry

I’ve been very pleased with him all year. He hasn’t had many easy tasks. This will be his last run before he goes into quarantine on Wednesday for Australia. Last year we probably left that process a bit too long, but this race at Haydock fits perfectly. It’s his easiest task.

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Misty Grey

He is just an exceptionally lovely horse who always gives his best. In terms of stepping him back up to a mile, I think it’s worth a go.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Point Lynas

It’s a tall order, but fast ground and a mile suit him well.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Zoology

He seems in good form. It’s his first run for us. The step up to a mile will suit, and it will be interesting to see how he runs. The older horses in the race look pretty tough. We’ll learn a lot about him at Haydock.

