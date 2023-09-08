'He really only got going in the last 50 yards' - Diego Velazquez out to justify the hype in Champions Juvenile Stakes

Such was the hype surrounding Diego Velazquez before his debut at the Curragh last month he was already as short as 14-1 with Paddy Power for next year's Derby, and he could confirm himself a juvenile of immense potential in the Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes over a mile, just as Auguste Rodin did 12 months ago.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt went some way to justifying that hype when he made a winning debut despite only figuring out he was a racehorse late on in the day at the Curragh. He thundered away from the field to win by four and three-quarter lengths, but that only tells a little of the story. Ryan Moore was beginning to twitch on the son of Frankel as far as five furlongs out, but they were urgings of the educational sort and his mount began to understand the task at hand prior to rocketing away and showing a fresh pair of white socks to his rivals.

The step up to a mile will undoubtedly suit and if, as expected, he proves a lot sharper this time around then we could see something special.

O'Brien is also responsible for Capulet , a Justify colt who showed a resolute attitude when making a winning debut at Dundalk. The front two pulled five lengths clear of Nor Time Nor Tide, who bolted up in a nursery on his next start, so it would be foolish to dismiss the apparent stable second string with Seamie Heffernan on board.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Atlantic Coast made a big impression on debut at the Curragh last month when he galloped three-and-a-quarter lengths clear of the field. He shaped as if the step up to a mile could elicit further progression and he certainly looks capable of making his presence felt at Group level.

Paddy Twomey saddles Deepone , who had his unbeaten run come to an end when finishing runner-up at Listed level at Tipperary last time. The slow early fractions didn't play to his strengths as he ended up being quite free in the early stages. The Study Of Man colt was very impressive on his first two starts and Instant Appeal, who he beat well on debut, has since finished third to the exciting City Of Troy and won a decent-looking Gowran Park maiden this week.

Twomey's contender is a very intriguing each-way player as there could be plenty more to come from him and he will almost certainly get a more suitable gallop here.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Diego Velazquez, Capulet, Democracy

We always loved Diego Velazquez. He had been working lovely before the Curragh but he didn't really travel that day and was behind the bridle. He really only got going in the last 50 yards, but still won very easily. We think that was greenness because at home he's a good traveller and straightforward. We think a mile will suit him. Capulet is a lovely, laid-back horse and kept pulling out more the last day. It was a very nice run first time out.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Atlantic Coast

Atlantic Coast made a nice debut at the Curragh and this is a good stepping stone for him. This is a competitive race but we're hoping he can acquit himself well.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Deepone

He has a good profile. Tipperary was a bit of a muddle as they went no pace so I think stepping up to a mile with hopefully more pace on will suit him better and bring out the best in him.

