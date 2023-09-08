'It looks the ideal race for her' - Ebor sixth bids to gain valuable compensation at Haydock

This race often went to three-year-olds in the 2000s, but in the last decade it has changed entirely because the Classic generation simply haven’t been rated highly enough to get a run.

So it is again this season, with not a single three-year-old in the line-up, and that means well-handicapped older horses rise to the top as there aren’t many with the ability to improve past them. There are two who stand out as well treated this year and both are course winners.

The best-handicapped in the race on Racing Post Ratings is Get Shirty, who runs off a mark 5lb lower than when landing the Old Newton Cup over two furlongs shorter here last season.

He had previously won the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot over this trip on quick ground, so should be effective under these conditions, and he shaped well at York last month.

Get Shirty was drawn wide in stall 23 in the Ebor that day and was dropped in early before making good late progress to finish seven lengths behind Absurde. That was a hint that Get Shirty might soon be ready to hit peak form and this will have been his long-term target.

The other well-handicapped older horse is Euchen Glen. He might be ten years old, but age didn’t stop him finishing four and three-quarter lengths ahead of Get Shirty in the Ebor and Euchen Glen ran a cracker to finish fourth there. He has gone up just 1lb in the weights for that.

That means he is 4lb lower than when landing this race three years ago at the age of seven and he has a big chance to repeat that victory, provided the ground isn’t too lively for him.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Chorister aiming for compensation

David Menuisier is hopeful his thoroughly likeable four-year-old filly Caius Chorister can gain some valuable compensation for a defeat in Europe’s richest handicap, the Ebor, last month.

Caius Chorister, who was stepping back up to a mile and three-quarters after a succession of fine performances off similar marks over shorter trips this term, finished sixth to Absurde on the Knavesmire, having been denied a clear run when engaging top gear over two furlongs out.

“She ran a stormer in the Ebor,” Menuisier said. “The filly didn’t get much luck in the final two furlongs and I felt we were very unlucky not to get a better result with her.”

The Old Borough Cup carries £100,000 in guaranteed prize-money, and Menuisier feels this is the next logical target for Caius Chorister, whose five career wins have all been achieved on going officially described as good or good to firm.

“It looks the ideal race for her, and she is well drawn in stall two,” he added. “She has a lot going for her at Haydock.

“The only question mark is whether she has fully recuperated from York. I feel she’s in very good order, but you never really know for sure until you run them.”

What they say

Ian Williams, trainer of Enemy and Haliphon

Enemy hasn’t been at his best since finishing a decent second at Riyadh in February. However, recent work is suggesting he is about to hit top form. Haliphon is on a fair mark if things fall right for him.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Euchen Glen

What more can you say about him? He ran very well in the Ebor and, if he gets a decent pace to gallop at, he’ll go very close. He goes there in good nick.

Euchen Glen (right): back in action at Haydock on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Michael Bell, trainer of Adjuvant

He’s been in very good form since the Ebor. He was bucking and squealing on the way home from York. I was disappointed with him that day. I felt that things didn’t really go for him. He didn’t get the rub of the green. It’s a smaller field at Haydock, with a bit less traffic. I’m hopeful.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Mr Curiosity

He’s very well, and goes there in good form. I couldn’t say he has to have a certain type of ground to produce his best – he has won on soft and on good. He ran a good race at York, and is likely to appreciate going back up in trip. I think he’ll run very well.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Forza Orta

I thought he won well at York. He travelled very well that day and finished his race off strongly. I don’t see the drop back in trip being a problem at Haydock. He goes there with every chance.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Nolton Cross

He has got a good draw and has run well at Haydock before. He has threatened to stay this trip in the past without conclusively proving that he does. He was a bit disappointing in the Shergar Cup, but seems to appreciate more time between his races.

Reporting by Richard Birch

Read the rest of today's previews:

1.35 Kempton: Plan B for Bay Bridge as he makes a belated return to the all-weather

1.50 Haydock: 'It's his easiest task to date' - analysis and key quotes for Superior Mile

2.15 Leopardstown: 'He really only got going in the last 50 yards' - Diego Velazquez out to justify the hype in Champions Juvenile Stakes

2.45 Leopardstown: 'Tahiyra's ready to go' - Dermot Weld holds all the aces with red-hot favourite in his bid for a fourth Matron Stakes

3.20 Leopardstown: 'We will see a different Auguste Rodin this time' - key quotes for the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

3.35 Haydock: 'We've all got Shaquille to beat' - can anyone lower the colours of hot favourite in Sprint Cup?

3.55 Leopardstown: Lord Massusus out to back up impressive Desmond Stakes win in Group 2 Dullingham Stakes for Joseph Murphy

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.