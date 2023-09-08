Lord Massusus out to back up impressive Desmond Stakes win in Group 2 Dullingham Stakes for Joe Murphy

The Joe Murphy-trained Lord Massusus produced a career-best in the Desmond Stakes last month and will be out to continue his progress in the Group 2 Dullingham Park Stakes.

Lord Massusus has shown himself to be admirably versatile in his three-year-old campaign having won a conditions race, premier handicap and a Group 3 over three different trips on ground ranging from soft to good to firm.

Last time out here he settled nicely in rear before coming with a scorching run up the inside to gallop away from Alfred Munnings by a length and a half. The ground and trip are identical this time and he shapes like a horse who has not finished improving.

Murphy said: "He's entitled to be running in it and we think he'll run a good race. He's a very nice horse."

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore combined to land this in 2018 with I Can Fly and they team up with Victoria Road , who showed ability as a juvenile last season, which culminated in him landing the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Keeneland.

Victoria Road suffered a setback and did not reappear until last month when he finished seventh in Group 2 company at Deauville behind Ace Impact. That was a decent comeback effort and the drop in trip on quicker ground should pose no issues.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Buckaroo is a dual Listed winner and was not beaten far in the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan or at Royal Ascot and he seems to go well at this track.

British raiders have an excellent record, having landed six of the last nine runnings. The Karl Burke-trained Flight Plan is the only challenger to travel over. Burke said: "He's in great form and should be suited by the track. He improved for stepping up in trip and, although he's dropping back to a mile, Leopardstown is a good track for front-runners."

