Sharjah leads the Willie Mullins charge as Grade 1-winning veteran tackles competitive Scottish Champion Chase

This is unusual: Sharjah is set to run in a three-mile novice handicap chase at Ayr. Essentially, square pegs are likelier to be forced into what many will perceive as round holes at this time of year when a trainers' title is on the line.

Willie Mullins' six-time Grade 1-winning two-mile hurdler is here and trying a new distance at the age of 11 in a bid to aid the Closutton championship charge. There is zero evidence he will stay. There is a mountain of evidence the old warrior is well treated off 147 against horses who will never scale the heights he has.

Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls are the other trainers embroiled in this captivating battle and saddle Hitching Jacking and Mofasa . Both have been given light campaigns with the presumption of peaking in the spring.

On Racing Post Ratings, neither Hitching Jacking nor Mofasa performed within 6lb of their best effort when appearing from breaks last month, albeit the runs could have brought them forward.

Mofasa was fifth in a Newbury novice handicap chase last month that also contained Deeper Blue (second) and Abuffalosoldier (third). Deeper Blue is surely the one to take out of that contest. He improved big time for a greater test of stamina – splitting two course regulars – and has been brought along nicely by Harry Fry. Perhaps first-time cheekpieces can yield further progression.

As many Venetia Williams-trained horses do, early favourite Montgomery has thrived for contesting staying novice chases on slow ground. Translating that improvement to a faster surface is the query surrounding him.

In an open affair, do not rule out Inch House either. He looked useful when bagging a pair of Newbury events in the winter. Less so on recent outings, although heavy ground combined with a breathing issue (fitted with a first-time tongue-tie) may explain that.

Montgomery 'steps into the unknown'

The early market settled on Montgomery as favourite for this competitive novice handicap chase and that is perhaps not surprising given the seven-year-old's perfect three from three record over fences.

However, the first of those two wins came in Class 5 company and the most recent, on soft ground at Bangor last month, was in a 0-130. This is a different test.

Montgomery's rider Charlie Deutsch said: "He's done really well this season winning three races. He's going into the race with plenty of confidence and he's a lovely horse who stays well and jumps well.

"It's a big step up so it's a bit of an unknown, it's just whether the handicapper has got him now."

What they say

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Inch House

He's been very progressive over fences until his last run. He has got to put that behind him, but I think the track will suit and it should be nice ground at Ayr. He should give a very good account.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Young Buster

He's had a great season for us winning three races. He's crept up the handicap. We've been waiting a while to run him here. We'd hoped for a bit better ground but he'll be a lovely horse going forward.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Mofasa

He needed the run at Newbury. He wasn't fully wound-up that day following a mid-season wind op. Better ground will suit him.

Harry Fry, trainer of Deeper Blue

We bumped into a subsequent Grade 2 winner at Hereford and we were pleased to see him run well again at Newbury on his first try at three miles. This looked an obvious race to go for and hopefully he can put up another good performance.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Hitching Jacking

He should like the track and three miles is definitely more like it for him. We've been waiting for this time of year with him and hopefully he's got a chance, it was a nice run he put in at Kempton the other day.

