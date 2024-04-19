Ayr has never seen anything like it as Willie Mullins brings huge team in search of a first success
According to legend, an Irish giant named Finn McCool created the Giant's Causeway on the Antrim coast as a means of getting across the sea to Scotland, where he hoped to meet and defeat a fearsome rival. Willie Mullins, the only true giant of the current jump racing scene, has seemed wholly uninterested in following McCool's example... until now.
Somehow, Mullins has reached the age of 67 without training a single winner at Ayr. It is one of those rare areas where he has something to learn from Gordon Elliott, who has had 21 of them.
If there is a map of Britain in the war room at Closutton, the Scottish bit must have got buried under old copies of the racing calendar and sales catalogues. Mullins has sent well over 1,000 runners across the water, but his lorry has never yet shown up at Musselburgh or Kelso and his name has appeared in the racecard at Ayr just five times in 36 years.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 19 April 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:21, 19 April 2024
- Watch: Scottish Grand National day preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Can the Greenham unearth another who can become a Ballydoyle giant-killer in the Guineas?
- 3.35 Ayr: 'I've no doubt he's better than his mark' - top trainers on their leading Scottish Grand National hopes
- 'His form is strong and he's well treated' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the Scottish Grand National according to our revolutionary new racecard
- Watch: Scottish Grand National day preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Can the Greenham unearth another who can become a Ballydoyle giant-killer in the Guineas?
- 3.35 Ayr: 'I've no doubt he's better than his mark' - top trainers on their leading Scottish Grand National hopes
- 'His form is strong and he's well treated' - our experts give their views on the weekend's racing
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the Scottish Grand National according to our revolutionary new racecard