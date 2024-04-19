1,000 Guineas clues on offer as Gosdens clash with speedy Relief Rally in Group 3 Fred Darling

John Gosden has often aimed his best three-year-old fillies at this week’s Nell Gwyn before the Fred Darling in recent years, which has led to five wins in that Newmarket contest compared to just one in this race, but things look a little different this year.

Gosden and son Thady were represented by 18-1 outsider Spiritual in the Nell Gwyn and she finished eighth of ten. However, they have a much better chance here with Regal Jubilee , who was impressive when winning a Listed mile race at Newmarket on heavy ground in November.

The Gosdens appear to have targeted this race this season, rather than the Nell Gwyn, and maybe that’s because of the softer ground at Newbury compared to Newmarket, where conditions were riding faster this week. Regal Jubilee might need cut.

She should get it, though, and the main question mark surrounds whether she will have the speed to cope with Super Sprint winner Relief Rally over seven furlongs. Regal Jubilee is a half-sister to 1m2f Group 3 winner Regal Reality, after all, so is bred to stay a little further.

There is no doubt Relief Rally has the speed, but does she have the stamina? Three of her four wins last season came over five furlongs, but she was strong at the finish over six in the Lowther at York on her last start in August, and that gives hope she will get an extra furlong.

Five of her six siblings and half-siblings were at their best over five and six furlongs, though, so her pedigree doesn’t suggest she will stay. It will be fascinating to see how it all pans out.

Unbeaten Italian import Folgaria and once-raced winner Elmalka head the unknown quantities, but Folgaria is only 2lb behind Relief Rally on Racing Post Ratings. If there is one who can upset the principals, maybe it’s her on her stable debut for trainer Marco Botti.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Diamond Jubilee

Only three of the six runners are entered in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas, most notably Regal Jubilee, who is a 20-1 chance to give Cheveley Park Stud their first win in the fillies' Classic since Russian Rhythm in 2003.

The daughter of Frankel drops a furlong in trip following her win in the Listed Montrose Stakes over a mile at Newmarket towards the backend of last season. She overcame heavy ground on that occasion, so she should have no problem with conditions here.

Her half-brother, Regal Reality, also handled soft ground in his early days but now seems to prefer a sounder surface such as when he was fourth in the Group 3 Earl of Sefton at Newmarket this week.

Before her Newmarket success, Regal Jubilee was a seven-length winner at Windsor on good ground, so she appears pretty versatile.

Joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: "Regal Jubilee won the Montrose Stakes on testing ground so should have no issue with the ground as it is. She’s back in trip, but she’s not short of speed, and this looks a good starting point for her.

"She has been pleasing in her home work this spring and this run will tell us where we are as regards to the 1,000 Guineas."

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Elmalka

The filly [Miss Kubelik] she beat at Southwell on her debut didn’t advertise the form the other day, but this looks a nice starting point for her going forward. She’ll improve for the run as most of ours have done this week. The soft ground is a bit of an unknown but if she handles it she should give a good account.

Marco Botti, trainer of Folgaria

It’s her first start for us and she was unbeaten in Italy from six furlongs to a mile in a Group 2. This looks a good spot to start her off and her previous form tells us she won’t mind the ground. She’s not in the English Guineas but we have her in the French and German equivalents.

William Haggas, trainer of Relief Rally

She was bought at the December sales by Zhang Yuesheng and kindly sent back to us. She had a fantastic season last year and has wintered well, and although she’s up in trip, she should be okay if she settles. She's been relaxed in her races, so we’re hopeful she can get the extra furlong provided she’s doesn’t get too far back. We expect her to handle the ground.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Jaber Abdullah, owner of Star Music

We're very much looking forward to seeing her run as she’s a big filly who was always going to make up into a better three-year-old. Richard Hughes is pleased with how she has been working into this and she should have no problem with ground.

Reporting by David Milnes

