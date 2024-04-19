Derby third White Birch and Spanish footballer's big hope clash in intriguing Alleged Stakes

The Group 3 Tote.ie Alleged Stakes features the return of the John Murphy-trained White Birch, who enjoyed a three-year-old campaign full of promise which kicked off with victory in the Ballysax Stakes 12 months ago.

The grey was a surprise winner of that Group 3 on his reappearance last season and he subsequently produced high-class runs when second in the Dante and a staying-on third in the Derby.

After an underwhelming effort in the Irish Derby, he bounced back to finish a close fourth in the Group 3 Paddy Power Stakes at Leopardstown. He appeals as the type to progress further with the experience of last season behind him. Testing ground will hold no fears for the son of Ulysses and he is well treated at the weights given he receives 3lb from Greenland and doesn't have to give weight to either filly in the race. He will prove tough to beat.

Maxux, who is owned by Real Sociedad footballer Alvaro Odriozola, looks a big player for Joseph O'Brien having landed a Group 3 at Fairyhouse in September. She was impressive that day, staying on strongly to score by four and a quarter lengths. Testing ground is unlikely to hinder her efforts and she is progressive.

O'Brien also saddles Raise You, who is coming off a 19-month layoff and has some high-class form. He was an impressive winner of the Listed Orby Stakes two years ago and followed with a Group 3 victory over 1m6f when defeating the smart Search For A Song before finishing up with fifth-placed finish behind Kyprios in the Irish St Leger. However, he may be best watched on his return and testing ground might not play to his strengths.

Group 1 winner Helvic Dream is race-fit from the jumps and won't mind the going. He seems an attractive each-way angle for Noel Meade.

Crypto Force is an intriguing recruit for Adrian Murray having not run since September 2022 when landing the Beresford Stakes when trained by Michael O'Callaghan. Given the layoff, it will be interesting to see how the market evaluates his chances given he clearly has a huge amount of ability.

Aidan O'Brien has landed this race in four of the last five seasons and relies on Greenland, who acquitted himself well at Group level in France last year. He is another one who might find the ground too deep.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Greenland

Hopefully the ground won't be too deep but we need to start him off. Hopefully he'll run a nice race but will improve a lot for it.

Adrian Murray, trainer of Crypto Force

He looks a very nice horse. He'll probably need the run as he's been off. He was very good in the Beresford and he's hopefully going to be competitive all summer. We'll learn more about him after this but it's a good starting point for him.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Maxux and Raise You

Maxux is a lovely filly who did very well last season. We're starting her off here and will then look to keep her to fillies-only races afterwards. The trip is fine for her and she'll handle the ground. Raise You has been a super servant over the years and it's great to have him back. This looked like a nice starting point for him.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Village Voice

She had a good campaign last season and seems in great form. It looks a very good race but she loves soft ground, so hopefully she can run well.

George Murphy, assistant to John Murphy, trainer of White Birch

We're looking forward to getting him started again. He's handled heavy ground before and he should be fine on it over this trip. Fitness might count against him if the ground is very deep, which it probably will be. He's in good form and hopefully it's a good stepping stone to the rest of the season.

