Can Zoum Zoum get Ralph Beckett's big season off to a fast start at Newbury?

Ralph Beckett has long been one of the most talented trainers in Britain, but it feels like this could be the year he really stamps his authority. That’s because he had more juvenile winners last season than in any other and has lots of talent coming through.

Beckett’s 50 juvenile winners in 2023 was his highest tally and those victories were achieved at an impressive 20 per cent strike-rate.

The Hampshire-based trainer therefore had plenty of promising youngsters to choose from when selecting his representative for this 2,000 Guineas trial and has gone for Zoum Zoum .

Already gelded, so won’t be able to run in the first Classic at Newmarket in two weeks, Zoum Zoum looked like a top-class performer in the making when going unbeaten in three outings last season. His best two victories came on heavy ground on his final two starts.

Conditions should be right for him again and Beckett does particularly well with the progeny of Zoum Zoum’s sire Zoustar. The trainer has a 50 per cent strike-rate with them since the start of 2022 and a £1 bet on his runners by Zoustar would have yielded a profit of £28.15.

There are stronger contenders on form, though, with Army Ethos setting the standard on Racing Post Ratings courtesy of his second in the Coventry Stakes last season. The problem is he didn’t run again last year and was turned over at 2-9 on his return at Newcastle last time.

Maybe he needed that first run for 257 days, but trainer Archie Watson fits cheekpieces and that is enough to suggest he isn’t totally straightforward, so maybe he will come up short.

James’s Delight is the other horse with strong claims on RPRs, equal with Zoum Zoum on a career-best figure of 116. However, that came in a handicap and this will be a different test against Group-class individuals. He is also more exposed than the majority of his rivals here.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Wathnan duo pose big threat

The result of last year’s Greenham Stakes caught the attention of a nascent force in European racing, whose swoop on the winner was the first of many private purchases in the months that followed.

We did not know for sure at the time who exactly Wathnan Racing was, only that the performance of Isaac Shelby was good enough to prompt an offer to buy him at a price too good to turn down.

Ballymount Boy (far side) winning last year's Prospect Stakes at Doncaster Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

A year on, we know a lot more about Wathnan Racing, most notably that it is the nom de guerre of Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. What we have also learned in the last 12 months is that buying Isaac Shelby was far from the limit of his ambition.

Several horses were purchased by Sheikh Tamim as the season went on, including Courage Mon Ami, who won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot under Frankie Dettori. Sheikh Tamim has also appointed a retained rider in James Doyle, who left his role with Godolphin, and recently announced plans to have a string of horses in Newmarket with Hamad Al Jehani, a leading trainer in Qatar who will be based at the lower yard of Kremlin House Stables.

Such acceleration from Sheikh Tamim means that this year the owner will have two runners of his own in the Greenham Stakes, Ballymount Boy and Mister Sketch , after both were bought in-training last year by the owner.

Doyle has elected to ride Ballymount Boy, who was second in the Richmond Stakes and the Acomb Stakes last year before winning the Listed Prospect Stakes at Doncaster. William Buick, Doyle’s erstwhile Godolphin colleague, will be riding Mill Reef Stakes runner-up Mister Sketch.

Adrian Keatley trains Ballymount Boy and said: “His form from last year is rock-solid and we’ve been happy with him at home all winter. He’s working well and this is a starting off point for the season, so we’re looking forward to it and to going on from this race.”

The same approach to the race has been adopted by Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Mister Sketch, who will be racing beyond six furlongs for the first time.

“He’s improved physically and mentally from last year,” the trainer said. “He needs miles in his legs and it’s a trial, so we are going there with that in mind. I would hope that he will run a nice race and we’ll see where we head with him after he has run.”

What they say

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of El Bodon

I think he goes to the race in good order and he’s going to be there trying his best. He’s trained well in Newmarket on ground that’s been pretty soft, but I think the drying ground is going to suit him. The horses have been running well this week.

David O’Meara, trainer of Esquire

He might want to stay at six furlongs but we've declared him over seven. The heavy ground at Doncaster didn't suit him last time.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Room Service

He rounded last year off with a great win in a sales race and looked like the type to appreciate a step up in trip. He's done very well over the winter and comes into the race in good order.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Son

I’ve been pleased with him and he will get further, so we’ll make plenty of use of him. He comes into this with a solid each-way chance.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Zoum Zoum

He will like the ground and has had a good preparation for this race. The trip suits him well too, so I’m looking forward to it.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

Read our Saturday previews:

1.50 Ayr: Sharjah leads the Willie Mullins charge as Grade 1-winning veteran tackles competitive Scottish Champion Chase

2.05 Newbury: 1,000 Guineas clues on offer as Gosdens clash with speedy Relief Rally in Group 3 Fred Darling

2.25 Ayr: 'The ground should be perfect and he has no excuses' - analysis and quotes for a quality Scottish Champion Hurdle

3.15 Newbury: Will a low draw be key to Spring Cup success again or has the market got it right?

3.35 Ayr: 'I've no doubt he's better than his mark' - top trainers on their leading Scottish Grand National hopes

3.55 Curragh: Derby third White Birch and Spanish footballer's big hope clash in intriguing Alleged Stakes

Ayr has never seen anything like it as Willie Mullins brings huge team in search of a first success

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.