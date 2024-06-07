'Rock-solid' Noble Dynasty bids for Group-race breakthrough in John of Gaunt Stakes

A commanding win off an official mark of 105 in a Class 2 Newmarket handicap last month suggests Noble Dynasty should be able to make a splash in Group 3 company.

With William Buick at Saratoga for three rides, including Mischief Magic (Grade 1 Jaipur Stakes) and Measured Time (Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes), Pat Dobbs, who was unseated from Voyage in the Derby last Saturday, has the opportunity to shine for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin at Haydock.

Appleby said: “Noble Dynasty is a rock-solid performer and we were delighted with his win at Newmarket. He came out of that race in great order, although we wouldn’t want to see the ground get much quicker.”

Jumby bids to bounce back

Jumby , who showed a good turn of foot to win this Group 3 last year, faces tougher rivals and a bad draw this time.

Jumby: bidding for back-to-back wins in this Group 3 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Berthed in stall one 12 months ago, the six-year-old will have to overcome the potential perils of stall 11.

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton said: “He’s in really good form. Everything went wrong at Ascot last time, and he saw too much daylight. I think he could go close at Haydock. He likes the track, he won this race last year, and the ground is coming quick which will suit him.

“Yes, he’s got a bad draw, but you just have to accept that and get on with it. He’ll have to be dropped in.”

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Flight Plan

He was disappointing in the Lockinge. There was no reason really, maybe the ground was a bit slow, but he ran too bad to be true. He's still in the Queen Anne but he couldn't go there on the back of that and hopefully he'll show some good form here. Going back in trip shouldn't be a problem as we can be aggressive on him.

David Simcock, trainer of Bless Him

We wanted to get another race into him before Royal Ascot. Things have to fall for him and when they do he looks a very classy horse. Whoever rides him enjoys it. They know they’re going to sit where they land, usually held up but I think people enjoy riding that way. I think they all find him a fun horse to ride.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Pogo

It’s a good race for him. He won it a couple of years ago and the draw isn’t too bad.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Point Lynas

It’s a tough race and he’s got a bad draw, but the ground should suit. He’s got to prove that he can make this further step up. He won very well at York but against a different calibre of opponent.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Quinault

I was very happy with his reappearance at Newmarket. It was a bit of a messy race. He’s come out of the race in good form. We’ve got him entered in two races at Royal Ascot, the Wokingham and the Jubilee, and we wanted to give him another run before deciding which option to take. It’s a strong race and it should give us some sort of guide. If he could win the Wokingham off a mark of 101 there’s an argument he ought to be in the Jubilee this year. We’ll see.

William Haggas, trainer of Tiber Flow

The ground drying out won’t suit and he’s drawn wide. We need to get a run into him after his fall at York. I think he’s fine, but we could have done with better ground.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Witch Hunter

I was delighted with his run in the Lockinge and this is obviously a couple of steps down in grade. He’s fully effective at seven furlongs and a mile and there will be absolutely no excuse ground-wise. A decent pace will ideally suit and, on form, he’s the one they all have to beat.

David Menuisier, trainer of Sirona

She ran really well first time out for us in the Chartwell at Lingfield and was only narrowly beaten. It looked a career-best performance. It’s another step up in grade against the colts and there’s no doubt she meets tough opposition but there are no alternatives at this time of year against the same sex. She should run a respectable race.

