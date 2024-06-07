'She's been training well for this' - Sea Theme bids to give William Haggas a record fourth win in the Lester Piggott Stakes

Barring a glut of non-runners, this will be the biggest field the Lester Piggott Stakes has produced with 14 declared and that’s partially owing to the fact that this year’s running looks wide-open.

The last couple of winners have been trained by William Haggas and both went on to Group 1 glory in the Prix de Royallieu later in their four-year-old campaigns. It’s interesting that his sole representative this time around is Sea Theme, who bids to give the Newmarket trainer a record fourth win in this race.

She was progressive last season, winning the Galtres Stakes on just her third outing, and that form worked out nicely with the placed horses both winning Listed races since. The daughter of Sea The Stars got worked up in the preliminaries at Newmarket when last seen and has a bit to find on ratings now, but it would be no surprise if this lightly raced four-year-old took her form to a new level this term.

The beautifully bred Queen Of The Pride has made a very bright start to her career. Fillies’ maiden form at Leicester wouldn’t normally be worth getting excited about but this filly had subsequent Listed winner Safety Catch in behind at that venue in September and there was plenty to like about her reappearance at Goodwood in Listed class.

Having been too keen in the early stages before running green under pressure in the final two furlongs, she still managed to get within a length of the winner and gave the impression she would be a big improver second time out.

Sapphire Seas finished tamely in the Middleton Stakes last month but it may be worth forgiving that first run off the plane from Dubai and she had shaped like this new trip might suit at times last season.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

Haggas team hunting hat-trick with Sea Theme

This race, formerly known as the Pinnacle Stakes, was renamed in honour of Lester Piggott last year, which made it a poignant success for William Haggas's Sea Silk Road.

The trainer’s wife Maureen is the daughter of the legendary 11-time champion jockey and she was overcome with joy and emotion 12 months ago after the race. Now Sea Theme bids to win for the yard again.



William and Maureen Haggas target another success in the Lester Piggott Stakes at Haydock Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Sea Theme is in good form and I'm quite pleased with her," Haggas said. "She had a very hard race at York last August and that seemed to knock the stuffing out of her. She's been training well for this."

Piggott's legacy will always be bound to Haydock as he rode his first and last winners at the track – The Chase in 1948 when aged 12 and Palacegate Jack at the age of 58 in 1994.

What they say

David Simcock, trainer of Ching Shih

She disappointed first time out when she never turned up, so we're hoping for a better showing. Her best form is with cut in the ground but she has form on a quicker surface.

Rossa Ryan, rider of Lady Boba

She was impressive in a Listed race in France last year. It's a step up to Group 3 company and a mile and a half, which she's going to love. She's done well over the winter and we'd be hopeful of a good run on her first run of the year.

Amy Murphy, trainer of Miss Cantik

We were very happy with her run in the Brigadier Gerard last time, but the ground looks like it's gone too quick for her here. If she runs we'd be looking forward to stepping her up to a mile and a half.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Queen Of The Pride

She ran very well to be second on soft ground at Goodwood but this surface will be a lot quicker, although it's on the outer track which helps. Hopefully, she can pick up some more black type.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Sapphire Seas

She has definitely come forward since York and we feel stepping up to a mile and a half is going to suit. She heads there in excellent shape.

Ed Walker, trainer of Scenic

I was delighted to get a win into her at Kempton last month and I think she has plenty more to give. She has already been placed at Listed level and she'll be suited by the track and trip.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

Read our Saturday previews:

1.50 Haydock: 'He's the best he's ever been' - confidence high behind Live In The Dream in race that promises to be fast and furious

2.05 Beverley: 'She's got a lot of ability' - notebooks at the ready with Royal Ascot clues on offer in Hilary Needler

2.25 Haydock: 'She goes there with a great chance' - can Divina Grace maintain her progressive profile?

3.30 Navan: 'She showed a great attitude to win' - key quotes and analysis for a strong Listed race

3.35 Haydock: 'Rock-solid' Noble Dynasty bids for Group-race breakthrough in John of Gaunt Stakes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.