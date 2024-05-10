Eclipse Emerald and Kortez Bay do battle again in competitive 6f handicap with strong track record

It generally takes a well-handicapped sort to take this 6f handicap given subsequent Group 3 winners Lord Massusus and Urban Beat are among the recent roll of honour.

Eclipse Emerald is the unexposed quantity in the race having taken in just two starts for Fozzy Stack, filling the runner-up spot on both occasions. He finished four and a half lengths behind Samuel Colt on his only start as a two-year-old with the reopposing Kortez Bay in fourth.

He reappeared last month at the Curragh when he was beaten half a length by Follow Me, while Kortez Bay was again behind in third. They were two hugely encouraging efforts and he is closely matched with Kortez Bay given he has to concede 4lb to that rival.

As well as Kortez Bay Sheila Lavery saddles Anvika , who was runner-up to Take Me To Church at Dundalk on her penultimate start. That rival is now rated 100 and Anvika showed a good attitude to get off the mark back at the track in December. She shouldn't be dismissed off an opening mark of 78.

Tai Tam Bay represents Eddie and Patrick Harty. She has the appeal of being a course-and-distance winner having bolted up by four and a half lengths in a three-year-old handicap 12 days ago. She won with plenty in hand but got a 15lb rise for that success which seemed on the harsh side, although she was 3lb out of the handicap that day.

The Noel Meade-trained Port Louis should appreciate the drop in trip on better ground, while Bid For Chester is worth a chance for Mick Mulvany. He found Listed company too hot last time but is consistent and goes well at this track.

What they say

Mick Mulvany, trainer of Bid For Chester

He's in good form and likes the track. The trip is probably a little on the sharp side but you'd be hoping he'd run a good race. If the ground goes good to firm he won't run, but we'll see how much it dries out.

Fozzy Stack, trainer of Eclipse Emerald

He's had a couple of good runs at the Curragh and he's in good form at home. It was very gluey ground at the Curragh the last day and I don't think better ground will be any harm to him.

Sheila Lavery, trainer of Kortez Bay and Anvika

Kortez Bay raced much more maturely on his return at the Curragh. He had trouble finishing his races out but he's really strengthened up so I'd be hopeful of a big run. Anvika showed a great attitude at Dundalk. This trip might be a little bit short for her but there's not many other options. She's a nice filly and has settled into her work very well this year.

Eddie Harty, joint-trainer of Tai Tam Bay

She won well the last day but she got a hefty hike for it. Last year she had some good runs but was just doing too much early in her races. She settled well the last day and hopefully will have learned plenty.

Saturday previews:

2.25 Lingfield: Gosdens following tried-and-tested route as Danielle bids to show she's up to Classic standard in Oaks Trial

2.40 Ascot: 'This race looks set up perfectly for him' - trainers on their leading Victoria Cup contenders

3.00 Lingfield: Illinois's 33-1 Derby odds could crash if he gives Aidan O'Brien a seventh Lingfield Derby Trial

A classroom for late Classic crammers - Keith Melrose assesses the significance of Lingfield's Derby Trial

3.15 Haydock: Has Boodles winner Lark In The Mornin improved enough to buck a recent trend in the Swinton Hurdle?

3.35 Lingfield: Remarquee the class act in Group 3 Chartwell Stakes - but everything points to a big run from a younger and improving filly

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.