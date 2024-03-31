Irish Grand National tips: 'Willie Mullins has laid him out for this for a long time' - why this horse can win

The €500,000 BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00 ) is an Easter Monday treat at Fairyhouse. Here five of our experts provide their fancy for the big race . . .

By Adrian Wall

Forecast odds: 7-2

Willie Mullins has probably laid Nick Rockett out for this race for a long time. He was possibly an unlucky loser when fourth behind subsequent National Hunt Chase winner Corbetts Cross over 2m5½f at Fairyhouse on his chasing debut in December, short of room on the inside before the last.

Swift to make amends, he won in style over the same course and distance on New Year's Day, beating stablemate Tactical Move who has won twice since. Nick Rockett only found the hit-or-miss American Mike too strong over 3m in the Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan in February, but he looks a dour stayer and a mark of 146 could prove lenient.

Nick Rockett 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

By David Jennings

Forecast odds: 10-1

Any Second Now and Good Time Jonny could be chucked in for one reason or another. The former if he retains anything close to his old ability and the latter if he can avoid mistakes and put together a decent round of jumping. Both of them scare me, but the unexposed Senior Chief looks to have solid claims off a mark of 141 and is one to have on side.

His hurdles form is solid and he seems to have improved, as expected, for seeing a fence. He wasn't far behind the now 156-rated Inothewayurthinkin when third to Gaelic Warrior in November and there was no shame in giving best to the talented, but quirky, Minella Cocooner at Navan in January. He was miles clear of the third there and posted an RPR of 142.

It was his latest effort that tempers enthusiasm. He was anything but impressive when justifying 2-9 favouritism in an awful event at Punchestown. The only positive to take from that was the fact he won.

Henry de Bromhead has had six weeks to sweeten him up for a crack at the Irish National and the trip and the track will suit, while the heavy ground will be fine for him. There are plenty of positives, but the big question is whether he is good enough. He might not be if Any Second Now or Good Time Jonny put it altogether, but he might be if they don't. He looks the safest play.

Senior Chief 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse: William Hill free bets

By Matt Rennie

Forecast odds: 12-1

The Gordon Elliott-trained eight-year-old looks the perfect candidate for this test. He ran away with a Grand National Trial at Punchestown in February when slamming We'llhavewan by 16 lengths, and being impeded by a loose horse cost him greatly when running a good race in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival. That came just 18 days ago, but the heavy ground will be in his favour and he is an unexposed second-season novice. He looks the pick of Elliott's on jockey bookings, with Jack Kennedy in the saddle.

By Liam Headd

Gordon Elliott last won this race in 2018 and I expect him to go close again with Where It All Began, who has enjoyed a consistent campaign. The eight-year-old was travelling well in the Kim Muir and he might have snatched third had he not been interfered with at the second-last. Before that, he produced a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when pulling 16 lengths clear of his nearest rival in a Grand National trial at Punchestown. He has the stamina for these staying chases and the testing conditions won't be an issue given all five of his starts this term have come on soft or heavy ground and he's performed to good effect.

Where It All Began 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

By Jack Haynes

Forecast odds: 20-1

Five of the last ten winners had run in novice chases that season and following that trend was a successful formula to finding I Am Maximus last season. Nick Rockett has obvious claims and is the least exposed, but at a much bigger price, I'll take a chance on Daily Present. This seven-year-old made a promising start to his career, including when beating Grade 2 winner Bronn in a Navan novice hurdle, and he has warmed to the task over fences this season after 18 months out.

He was successful on his handicap chase debut at Down Royal in January, with the second and third posting solid placed efforts since, and was far from disgraced when fifth in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival last time having overraced early on. If settling better here, he has the ability to be firmly in the mix off a nice weight.

Daily Present 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: Paul Nolan

Read more:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse

Who will win the 2024 Irish Grand National based on previous trends?

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.