ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six races on ITV4 on Thursday



Lindum York Handicap, 5f

Copper Knight has won this contest twice and looks to become the outright winningmost horse in York's history. Dangers in a competitive handicap include Whenthedealinsdone, Korker and Illusionist.

Commanding win over C&D last August and this lightly raced 4yo could have more to offer

Highclere Castle Gin Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f

Juniper Berries powered clear to win impressively at Bath last month and looks to follow up against another first-time-out winner in Relief Rally. The well-bred Unbreak My Heart is also feared.

Impressive when winning at Windsor last month & open to lots of improvement; strong claims

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f

Smart filly Free Wind has not been seen since winning in somewhat remarkable fashion at Haydock last season, when suffering severe interference in the Lancashire Oaks but still forging clear decisively. Toskana Belle is also interesting on her first start for Roger Varian since joining him from Germany.

Absent since winning Lancashire Oaks last July but holds leading form claims

Sky Bet Hambleton Handicap, 1m

Despite sending plenty of runners, Newmarket trainers have failed to field a winner of this competitive heat in seven years, but Sir Michael Stoute bids to change that with the unexposed Assessment. The Cheveley Park hope was impressive after a year off at Kempton last month, while last year's winner Cruyff Turn is back for more.

Recent Thirsk reappearance could have put him just right for bid for repeat win in this

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f

Arrest leaped to the top of the Derby betting last week but Frankie Dettori and the Gosdens could unleash another live challenger in Epictetus. This was the starting point used by Sir Michael Stoute for Derby hero Desert Crown 12 months ago and he runs Passenger this time.

Last to first in six-runner Group 3 at Leopardstown (1m2f, heavy) over six weeks ago

British EBF 40th Anniversary Westow Stakes (Listed), 5f

Rocket Rodney and Walbank had similar campaigns last season, finishing second at Royal Ascot and running well at Group level without winning. They clash with the unbeaten Changeofmind in a highly competitive sprint.

Impressive in handicaps last twice; can make presence in higher grade under Oisin Murphy

Race 1, 1.50 York: DESIGNER

Race 2, 2.05 Salisbury: RELIEF RALLY

Race 3, 2.25 York: FREE WIND

Race 4, 3.00 York: CRUYFF TURN

Race 5, 3.25 Perth: HARIBO COLLONGES

Race 6, 3.35 York: WHITE BIRCH

Race 7, 4.10 York: GREAT STATE

