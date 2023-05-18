ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six races on ITV4 on Thursday
1.50 York
Lindum York Handicap, 5f
Copper Knight has won this contest twice and looks to become the outright winningmost horse in York's history. Dangers in a competitive handicap include Whenthedealinsdone, Korker and Illusionist.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: DESIGNER
Commanding win over C&D last August and this lightly raced 4yo could have more to offer
2.05 Salisbury
Highclere Castle Gin Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f
Juniper Berries powered clear to win impressively at Bath last month and looks to follow up against another first-time-out winner in Relief Rally. The well-bred Unbreak My Heart is also feared.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: RELIEF RALLY
Impressive when winning at Windsor last month & open to lots of improvement; strong claims
2.25 York
Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f
Smart filly Free Wind has not been seen since winning in somewhat remarkable fashion at Haydock last season, when suffering severe interference in the Lancashire Oaks but still forging clear decisively. Toskana Belle is also interesting on her first start for Roger Varian since joining him from Germany.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: FREE WIND
Absent since winning Lancashire Oaks last July but holds leading form claims
3.00 York
Sky Bet Hambleton Handicap, 1m
Despite sending plenty of runners, Newmarket trainers have failed to field a winner of this competitive heat in seven years, but Sir Michael Stoute bids to change that with the unexposed Assessment. The Cheveley Park hope was impressive after a year off at Kempton last month, while last year's winner Cruyff Turn is back for more.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: CRUYFF TURN
Recent Thirsk reappearance could have put him just right for bid for repeat win in this
3.35 York
Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f
Arrest leaped to the top of the Derby betting last week but Frankie Dettori and the Gosdens could unleash another live challenger in Epictetus. This was the starting point used by Sir Michael Stoute for Derby hero Desert Crown 12 months ago and he runs Passenger this time.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: WHITE BIRCH
Last to first in six-runner Group 3 at Leopardstown (1m2f, heavy) over six weeks ago
4.10 York
British EBF 40th Anniversary Westow Stakes (Listed), 5f
Rocket Rodney and Walbank had similar campaigns last season, finishing second at Royal Ascot and running well at Group level without winning. They clash with the unbeaten Changeofmind in a highly competitive sprint.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: GREAT STATE
Impressive in handicaps last twice; can make presence in higher grade under Oisin Murphy
ITV7 tips and predictions
Race 1, 1.50 York: DESIGNER
Race 2, 2.05 Salisbury: RELIEF RALLY
Race 3, 2.25 York: FREE WIND
Race 4, 3.00 York: CRUYFF TURN
Race 5, 3.25 Perth: HARIBO COLLONGES
Race 6, 3.35 York: WHITE BIRCH
Race 7, 4.10 York: GREAT STATE
