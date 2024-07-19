It's Aidan O'Brien v Willie Mullins as training titans take aim at Irish Oaks with leading contenders

The reason Ryan Moore is on Content rather than original ante-post favourite Port Fairy is because he was so impressed with the way she hit the line in the Pretty Polly against older, battle-hardened fillies, according to Aidan O'Brien.

There were a few raised eyebrows when Moore's name appeared next to Content after declarations were finalised on Thursday and, while O'Brien reports both fillies to be in tip-top shape for the Curragh Classic, it was that recent course effort which swayed Moore.

O'Brien said: "Ryan was seriously surprised with how well Content ran in the Pretty Polly. He couldn't believe the way she came home and he said in another few more strides he would have got to the two fillies in front of him. It's because of that he's on her rather than the other filly.

Ryan Moore will ride Content rather than stablemate Port Fairy Credit: Caroline Norris

"That was a big, big run from her and the minute he hopped off her I'd say he had this race in mind. She’s done well since and we're very happy."

Wayne Lordan will now go in search of his first Irish Oaks on Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy, who has, understandably, drifted in the market following the news that Moore would be on Content.

O'Brien, who also runs outsider Rubies Are Red , said: "Port Fairy is good and everything has gone well with her. She’s progressing nicely and she's very tough. Everyone is happy with how she's done since Ascot."

Lope De Lilas primed for Classic bid after 'fantastic preparation'

James Doyle made a big splash in the Irish Oaks back in 2018 when Sea Of Class swooped late to catch Forever Together in an epic edition, and six years later the rider is back to try and deliver a first Classic for Wathnan Racing on their recent purchase Lope De Lilas .

Doyle said of the Willie Mullins-trained Leopardstown maiden winner: "I've sat on her a couple of times. I sat on her on Irish Derby day after racing and I flew to the Curragh on Tuesday to ride her on the gallops down by the Guineas start.

"She was impressive at Leopardstown. I don't know what kind of race it was but she did all her best work up to the line and she ran out a ready winner. It's hard to know whether she can make the step up to Group 1 company but we'll know more about her here.

"I've rode for Willie a few times over the years. We are yet to get any joy together but I finished third on a filly of his on Irish Derby day and it would be great to win a Classic for him."

Reflecting on his previous win in the race, he added: "Winning the race on Sea Of Class was a great day and I ended up having a treble that day, all Group races, which was brilliant. It was a great race to win and she was a super filly."

Willie's father Paddy won this very Classic in 2003 with Vintage Tipple and the champion jumps trainer's son and assistant Patrick said it would mean the world to him were he to emulate his dad with Lope De Lilas.

"It would be up there with the top of his achievements," said Mullins of the prospect of victory in the Saturday showpiece.

He added: "James came over to ride her work at the Curragh on Tuesday and she worked very well and everyone was very happy.

"It's obviously a big ask coming straight out of maiden company into a Classic but that is the route we have decided to take. She's had a fantastic preparation at home and we're very happy going there."

Hernon hoping long-time Dream plan pays off

Chicquita was the last French-trained filly to land the Irish Oaks, scoring for Alain de Royer-Dupre 11 years ago, but a Chantilly-based Irishman is out to end that wait.

Gavin Hernon hails from County Cork and had stints with Jim Bolger, Andre Fabre, Nicolas Clement and Ed Dunlop before he went out on his own in France in 2018 at the age of 26.

He has quickly established himself as a quality operator and Prix de Diane fifth Dare To Dream could provide him with a first Classic success in the early stages of his training career.

Hernon said: "This has been pretty much the plan since she was a two-year-old as we thought the Curragh would suit her really well, and that was the thinking behind taking her there last year.

"She was a shell of a filly as a two-year-old, but we thought we'd get the experience of travelling into her. She's gone from strength to strength since and we're very happy with her."

What they say

Noel Meade, trainer of Caught U Looking

She's thrived since Epsom and I couldn't possibly be any happier with her. She's been training great, she looks great and she couldn't be in a better place. This will tell us how good she is.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Purple Lily

She’s in great form and I’m delighted with her. We’ve trained her specifically for this ever since the Guineas and I was thrilled to see the rain coming on Thursday. Hopefully more it comes our way.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Galileo Dame

Any rain that falls will help her chance. The draw [stall 14] is not ideal but hopefully she runs a nice race in what looks a very competitive running.

David O'Meara, trainer of Lava Stream

We were uncertain whether she would stay the trip at Ascot and were surprised how easily she travelled. She ran Port Fairy pretty close there, so we have a squeak on form.

David Menuisier, trainer of War Chimes

She produced a mighty performance in the Oaks. We've given her a mini break and this was always the plan since Epsom. I'm very happy with her. We have a top jockey [Seamie Heffernan] on board who knows the Curragh very well.

Saturday previews:

2.25 Newbury: Which trainer holds the key to this staying handicap? Key insight for the long-distance contest

3.00 Newbury: Can Group 1 winner Regional stave off young improvers in cracking Hackwood?

3.05 Curragh: 'This looks the right spot for her' - George Boughey and Ed Walker take aim at Group 2 sprint

3.15 Market Rasen: 'He'll get his ground and will go very well' - key quotes and analysis for £100,000 Summer Plate

3.35 Newbury: It Ain't Two has an 'almighty advantage' - analysis and key quotes for £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint

David Jennings: Stamina could be stretched to the limit in Irish Oaks - and that's why I'm siding with this big player

4.15 Curragh: Another O'Brien-Mullins battle as Tower Of London and Vauban clash in intriguing Curragh Cup

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.