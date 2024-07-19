Another O'Brien-Mullins battle as Tower Of London and Vauban clash in intriguing Curragh Cup

The Group 2 Comer Group International Curragh Cup has an illustrious roll of honour in recent years, most notably Rekindling (2017) and dual winner Twilight Payment (2019 and 2020), who both went on to land the Melbourne Cup, and this year's contest features a mouthwatering clash between Tower Of London and Vauban.

Vauban didn't meet expectations in last year's Melbourne Cup for trainer Willie Mullins but has returned this season in excellent form. He was runner-up to Giavellotto in the Yorkshire Cup – with that rival going on to score on his next start in the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket – and fourth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, where he didn't seem to stay the 2m4f trip.

This 1m6f will be more to his liking judged on the way he dominated the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot last season over the same trip. Colin Keane gets on well with the six-year-old, having partnered him in the Gold Cup and when he landed the Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes at Naas last year.

Tower Of London leads Aidan O'Brien's three runners despite an underwhelming performance in the Yorkshire Cup, when he was six and a half lengths behind Vauban. It subsequently transpired he lost a shoe and it's hard to know whether that's sufficient explanation for the below-par display as he seemed to travel well before his run flattened out.

Perhaps his early-season travels were a contributing factor as he landed a Group 3 handicap at Riyadh in February before putting in an impressive display when running out a two-length winner of the Dubai Gold Cup in March.

The Meydan display makes him the one to beat here and he should prove the best if he's back on track.

This contest does not concern only the front two in the market. There are some intriguing each-way players, none more so than the Dermot Weld-trained Shamida.

She was a high-class three-year-old, landing three of her five starts, including twice at Group 3 level, most notably at this track when she proved too good for the smart Dawn Rising. Her last run came in September when seventh in the Group 1 Prix de Royallieu and she rates the type to do better as a four-year-old.

Grosvenor Square is a definite player for Ballydoyle as he wasn't able to show his best in the Irish Derby when racing up with the strong pace. He was a smart juvenile and impressed when landing a Group 3 at Leopardstown in October by four and a quarter lengths. This longer trip should play to his strengths and he's the each-way pick.

Raise You has plenty of talent but needs to bounce back after a disappointing run at Roscommon last time.

Gasper De Lemos, Ballydoyle's other runner, was a decent fifth in the King George V Handicap at Ascot, doing best of those who raced prominently, and can't be dismissed.

O'Brien wants good ground for Tower

Tower Of London spearheads Ballydoyle's squad and his supporters will be hoping the forecast rain doesn't harm his claims.

The four-year-old finished fourth in last year's St Leger at Doncaster and ninth in the Irish Cesarewitch, both on soft ground, but has returned this season an improved colt.

He put in an underwhelming display when fifth in the Yorkshire Cup on his latest start in May but has been given a break since then and Aidan O'Brien is hoping the ground remains on the quick side for him to show his best.

Tower Of London (Ryan Moore) wins the Dubai Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: "The better the ground, the better it will be for Tower Of London. He wants decent ground. He seems to be in good form since York and everyone is happy."

O'Brien also saddles Gasper De Lemos and Grosvenor Square in a bid for his eighth success in the race since 2013.

He added: "Gasper De Lemos and Grosvenor Square are both three-year-olds stepping up in trip and we think this sort of distance will suit them both."

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Raise You and Dancing Tango

Raise You likes this course and distance and we're hoping for a good run. Any rain would help his chances. Dancing Tango has been taking a step forward with each run this year and it would be great if she could sneak into the places.

