Which trainer holds the key to this staying handicap? Key insight for the long-distance contest

There aren’t many better trainers of an improving stayer than Hughie Morrison and he appears to hold the key to this contest with the progressive four-year-old Kyle Of Lochalsh .

The son of Highland Reel is out of Quiz Mistress, who Morrison trained to win three Listed races with cut in the ground in France, and Kyle Of Lochalsh looked like he had that sort of potential when taking the field apart in a 1m6f handicap at Salisbury on soft ground in May.

The big question at Royal Ascot last time was how would he cope with much quicker conditions and he answered any doubters with a staying-on third in the Ascot Stakes. That came on good to firm, but maybe he ran well in spite of the ground rather than relishing it.

There is little doubt that rain would aid his cause given how impressive he was on soft ground at Salisbury and, if it arrives, it will be a surprise if he doesn’t score comfortably.

If conditions continue to dry out then Naqeeb could be dangerous. He is only 3lb higher than when landing a 1m6f handicap at Haydock last year and has competed in Listed and Group races in three of his four runs since. He also shaped well on his return to handicaps last time.

Naqeeb was left with an impossible task after being dropped out last of the 16 runners in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot on that occasion and did well to finish only six and a half lengths behind the winner Belloccio after finding lots of trouble in the straight.

There won’t be any excuses this time for Naqeeb and he looks the biggest danger to Kyle Of Lochalsh in a race where many of the others appear to have peaked and are on the way down.

George Scott, trainer of Prydwen

The owners were keen to have a go at the Ascot Gold Cup which didn’t come off, but we see this as a starting point to the second half of the season. This is much calmer waters, but the idea would be to get his confidence back.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell Estates, owners of Naqeeb

He ran a good race at Royal Ascot in the Copper Horse Handicap where he would have finished closer but for hitting some traffic. He shapes as if he’ll get the trip.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Kyle Of Lochalsh

He ran a great race to be third at Royal Ascot, but it looks a strong race with some Group horses in there. He’s come out of that in good shape, but he’s not been missed by the handicapper.

Connor Beasley, rider of Temporize

It’s the first time I’ve sat on him and he looked a bit unlucky at Royal Ascot last time. He’s a low weight and hopefully he can get a better passage this time around.

William Muir, joint-trainer of Shagpyle

She’s got no weight and we’re claiming off her, but the only downside is she’s drawn in ten. Hopefully she can slot in and if they get the rain they say is coming, it won’t be a bother.

