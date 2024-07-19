Can Group 1 winner Regional stave off young improvers in a cracking Hackwood Stakes?

This might be a Group 3 in status, but there are Group 1 horses towards the head of the market and Regional was beaten only a length at the top level at Royal Ascot last month.

He beat all of the British-trained runners that day but couldn’t get to grips with Australian challenger Asfoora and had to settle for the runner-up spot. That was in the King Charles III Stakes over five furlongs, but we know he is at least equally effective over an extra furlong.

He won a Group 1 over this distance last year at Haydock and a reproduction of that form will almost certainly be good enough, but he does face some possible improvers.

Elite Status comes into that category and he was among the favourites for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month, following an easy victory in the Carnarvon Stakes over this course and distance in May. However, he never made it there and is back after 63 days off.

He was twice beaten at the top level as a juvenile last season and whether he can cope with Regional depends on how much improvement he has made over the winter. He made a 15lb jump on Racing Post Ratings when winning here in May, so may have found enough.

Lake Forest caught the eye when a strong-finishing second in the Commonwealth Cup, but winner Inisherin let the form down when well beaten at Newmarket last week. Lake Forest was squeezed out at the start at Ascot, though, and could arguably be better than that form.

He gets the chance to show that here but will probably need to improve if he is to cope with the older horses, who have the more solid form credentials but lack his scope for progress.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

It's in the blood

The James Fanshawe-trained Kind Of Blue certainly has the bloodlines to be competitive in the Hackwood as his dam is a sister to Deacon Blues, who won the race for the same team in 2011. It is also the same family as The Tin Man, the 2016 winner.

That winner used this Group 3 as a springboard to three successes at Group 1 level as well as having an office named after him at Pegasus Stables that is the domain of the trainer’s wife Jacko.

Kind Of Blue, unraced as a juvenile, won his first two starts this season for Fanshawe at Kempton and Doncaster before finishing an excellent fourth in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last time.

The son of Blue Point renews rivalry with Lake Forest, who finished two places ahead of him that day, and meets older horses for the first time.

Owner-breeder Mike Morris said: “Deacon Blues and The Tin Man were older than Kind Of Blue when they won it, so he’s ahead of schedule. He’s only going to get better with age.

“We had to go for the Commonwealth Cup even if it came a bit early but he didn’t disgrace himself and we hope for another good showing in what on paper could be a Group 1 race.”

What they say

Connor Beasley, rider of Commanche Falls

He won the race last year when there was plenty of pace on, which there wasn’t last time at the Curragh. Hopefully they go a good pace this time.

Clive Cox, trainer of Diligent Harry and James’s Delight

Diligent Harry has had an amazing campaign. He seems really fresh and well and I hope the ground will be okay for him. The weather forecast is unpredictable, with the possibility of thunderstorms. James’s Delight is in there in case the rain arrives. If the ground continues to dry he might be a non-runner. He's in excellent form and has had a sterling year. He was impressive in a Listed race at Deauville on soft ground last time.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Regional

It was frustrating to miss the July Cup due to the ground but if it stays good to firm this looks a good back-up. He’s been in good form since Royal Ascot and we hope he can run well again in what is a strong turnout.

Regional gets his nose in front to win last year's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Henry Candy, trainer of Twilight Calls

We’re trying him over six furlongs, which he didn’t get in his younger days but we're hoping he will now he’s more mature. It looks like a Group 1 race but we’ll roll the dice.

William Haggas, trainer of Lake Forest

Hopefully the ground continues to dry out as he wouldn’t run if there was any soft in the going description. It’s a competitive race but he ran very well to be second at Royal Ascot and has pleased us since.

Reporting by David Milnes

