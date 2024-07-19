Stamina could be stretched to the limit in Irish Oaks - and that's why I'm siding with this big player

Aidan O'Brien v Willie Mullins: the superpowers of our codes collide on the Curragh plains for an Irish Oaks that is utterly compelling for so many different reasons.

The Ballydoyle stable supplies the top two in the market, but that pair have flip-flopped since Ryan Moore's name appeared next to Content rather than ante-post favourite Port Fairy . The Pretty Polly third is now jolly, while the Ribblesdale winner is out to 5-1 having been 5-2 before declarations were made.

As for Mullins, he is represented by the unexposed Lope De Lilas who could be anything.