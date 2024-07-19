- More
Stamina could be stretched to the limit in Irish Oaks - and that's why I'm siding with this big player
Aidan O'Brien v Willie Mullins: the superpowers of our codes collide on the Curragh plains for an Irish Oaks that is utterly compelling for so many different reasons.
The Ballydoyle stable supplies the top two in the market, but that pair have flip-flopped since Ryan Moore's name appeared next to Content rather than ante-post favourite Port Fairy. The Pretty Polly third is now jolly, while the Ribblesdale winner is out to 5-1 having been 5-2 before declarations were made.
As for Mullins, he is represented by the unexposed Lope De Lilas who could be anything.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
- 3.00 Newbury: can Group 1 winner Regional stave off young improvers in a cracking Hackwood Stakes?
- 3.35 Newbury: It Ain't Two has an 'almighty advantage' - analysis and key quotes for £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint
- 3.05 Curragh: 'This looks the right spot for her' - George Boughey and Ed Walker take aim at Group 2 sprint
- 4.15 Curragh: another O'Brien-Mullins battle as Tower Of London and Vauban clash in intriguing Curragh Cup
- 'She’ll take all the beating over five furlongs' - Megan Nicholls and Nick Scholfield join our expert panel
- Jake Paul vs Mike Perry betting offer: get £60 in free bets for Paul vs Perry this Saturday and find out where to watch
- The latest Open Championship odds: get 40-1 for first-round leader Dan Brown to win + £50 in free bets
- Scottie Scheffler Open Championship offer: get odds of 8-13 for McIlroy to finish in top 10 + £50 in free bets
- 3.00 Newbury: can Group 1 winner Regional stave off young improvers in a cracking Hackwood Stakes?
- 3.35 Newbury: It Ain't Two has an 'almighty advantage' - analysis and key quotes for £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint
- 3.05 Curragh: 'This looks the right spot for her' - George Boughey and Ed Walker take aim at Group 2 sprint
- 4.15 Curragh: another O'Brien-Mullins battle as Tower Of London and Vauban clash in intriguing Curragh Cup
- 'She’ll take all the beating over five furlongs' - Megan Nicholls and Nick Scholfield join our expert panel
- Jake Paul vs Mike Perry betting offer: get £60 in free bets for Paul vs Perry this Saturday and find out where to watch
- The latest Open Championship odds: get 40-1 for first-round leader Dan Brown to win + £50 in free bets
- Scottie Scheffler Open Championship offer: get odds of 8-13 for McIlroy to finish in top 10 + £50 in free bets