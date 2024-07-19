'This looks the right spot for her' - George Boughey and Ed Walker take aim at Group 2 sprint

There is a strong British presence in the Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes as the raiding party seeks to land successive runnings of the Group 2 after Art Power won last year for Tim Easterby.

The George Boughey-trained Believing is already a Group 3 winner and performed with great credit at Royal Ascot where she finished fourth in the King Charles III Stakes before filling the same spot four days later over a furlong further in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Those two Group 1 displays make her tough to beat and Harry Herbert, managing director of owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, reports that she has come out of those two efforts in sparkling form but connections hope the forecast rain stays away.

"She hasn't turned a hair as she is well used to travelling," he said. "This looks the right spot for her after her two fantastic runs to be fourth in two Group 1s at Royal Ascot.

"She's come out of those remarkably well and hopefully they don't get too much rain as she's a good-actioned filly."

Makarova travels over for Ed Walker and any rain will not scupper her chances as she was a good winner in Group 3 company at Sandown this month on soft ground.

Walker said: "The forecast rain will suit. She seems fresh and well and, if she reproduces her Sandown effort, I think she’ll go close. It’s not the strongest Group 2 I’ve seen."

Karl Burke has had plenty of success in Ireland, particularly with Fallen Angel who bounced back to her best in the Irish 1,000 Guineas in May, and he relies on Beautiful Diamond, who dead-heated at Ayr in Listed company last month. She's another who will want conditions quick.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, said: "She's a quick filly as she showed at Ayr last time, but it's going to be difficult if Believing turns up in top form. Hopefully they don't get any more rain as she needs fast ground ideally."

She's Quality leads the home team for Jack Davison and is going for a hat-trick, having bolted up in a handicap at Down Royal before winning a conditions race at Tipperary in similarly impressive fashion.

Jack Davison: trainer of She's Quality Credit: Edward Whitaker

She was also a good second behind Cherry Blossom at Listed level at Cork in May, but she seems to have improved since then and should be in the mix, having finished fourth in the Anglesey Stakes 12 months ago on soft ground when she was having just the second start of her career.

Valiant Force has plenty of ability but is unlikely to get his desired fast ground, while Jakajaro is an interesting contender for David Marnane.

He has won on soft ground and acquitted himself well in Listed company the last twice, beaten just a length in the Dash Stakes at this track last month.

Marnane said: "He ran very well in the Dash as they didn't go that quick early and it didn't really play to his strengths. We're hoping he can run into a place.

"He hasn't had many opportunities on decent ground, but I'd like to see him on it."

