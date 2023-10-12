Is there another Winter Power or Quiet Reflection lurking in speedy Cornwallis line-up?

The only guarantee in a modern Cornwallis is a healthy field and this year's assembly of 15 exceeds even recent averages.

A high take-up says something about the nature of breeding precocious two-year-olds. This race is no career dead end, though. Recent winners include Winter Power and Quiet Reflection, fillies who went on to win open-sex Group 1s. Another winner, Hot Streak, did all but win at the highest level and did enough to earn a second career as a stallion.

A more immediate concern than their long-term prospects will be the forecast rain. This will be the first race of Future Champions Weekend at Newmarket and we may not know the state of the ground until after the race. It has been quick for recent meetings, but 10mm fell from Wednesday into Thursday and another 15mm could arrive on Friday.

Early favourite Inquisitively has run all three races on good to firm ground. Connections of those behind him in the betting may be happier to see some rain. Flora Of Bermuda won in worsening conditions at Goodwood and finished second to Big Evs on soft in last month's Flying Childers.

Miaharris also ran her best races on easier ground, before disappointing on quicker ground at Salisbury last time. A stiff finish at five furlongs ought to play to her strengths.

Look out also for Rosario. He was third in the Flying Childers, having come there straight from a novice. He has a fast pedigree, by Harry Angel out of a champion sprinter in Argentina, and has the same sort of profile as the Cornwallis's more successful winners.

Just note that the stalls are on the far side and that means Rosario in 14 will be a long way from the rail. The effects of any rain notwithstanding, it is generally good to be near a rail on the Rowley Mile.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Alabama and Sweetest

Alabama has loads of ability but things just haven't fallen right for him yet. He's a big horse, so he'll probably be better next year. He's a very fast horse. We've always thought a lot of Sweetest. We liked her a lot and maybe things will fall for her next year. She's fast too, a real sprinter.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Inquisitively

We had to miss Doncaster due to the ground and I hope we don't get too much more rain in Newmarket. The horse came out of York very well and he's very sharp, with a good turn of foot on fast ground. He should handle Newmarket well but I just don't want any more rain.

Roger Teal, trainer of Rosario

It was a bit unlucky at Doncaster when he gave away a few lengths at the start before running on quite nicely to finish third. If he behaves himself and gets a better start, you've got to give him a chance. His work has been good. We were worried about soft ground at Donny but that wasn't what stopped him. I think it'll be on the easy side and, looking at the statistics, a few winners have come out of stall 14, so that's not as bad as I thought when we were first drawn.

Kieran Cotter, trainer of Son Of Corballis

He ran a bit better last time than he might have been given credit for. He was giving the fillies 8lb and Alabama 3lb as he was the only stakes winner in the field. Gary Carroll thought he idled a bit going into the straight and we've put blinkers on to let him travel better. I think he'll run very well and the fast 5f will suit him.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Flora Of Bermuda

She ran very well at Doncaster last time out and we're really looking forward to running her again.

