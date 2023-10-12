'It's great to have a chance in a race like this' - Shuwari bids for Group 1 breakthrough to cap sensational year for Ollie Sangster

Newmarket will pull out all the stops for what is scheduled to be Frankie Dettori's final weekend at the track but amid all the fanfare the bet365 Fillies' Mile also marks a significant milestone for fledgling trainer Ollie Sangster, who saddles his first runner in Group 1 company.

Sangster has sent out 11 winners since making his training debut in April and has already muscled his way into the major league as warm favourite Shuwari bids to go one better than her Rockfel second two weeks ago.

While the Listed winner was unable to reel in Carla's Way at Newmarket, she did get the better of the reopposing Ylang Ylang and is reunited with Tom Marquand as she steps up to a mile for the first time.

"It's great to have a chance in a race like this and we're really hopeful she can run well," Sangster said.

"We were very happy with her second in the Rockfel as the way the race was run meant it didn't really suit someone coming from the back. She ran a nice race.

"There's a mixed bag of runners here with plenty of talent but I suppose we have the best form in the field. She's won on soft but with this step up in trip I wouldn't want it to be too soft. We've had a lot of rain at the track, though, so I suspect it's going to be slow."

John and Thady Gosden, who have claimed the last two runnings with Inspiral and Commissioning, are absent from the Group 1 contest but Dettori will be looking to strike with Ambiente Amigo for the jockey's long-standing friends, the Gredley family.

The daughter of Postponed has won her last two starts by a combined distance of 13 and a half lengths and will be Michael Bell's first runner in the race since 2018, when he finished third with Pretty Pollyanna.

"Bill [Gredley] is a good friend of mine and was my neighbour for 15 years and I'm good friends with his son Tim too," Dettori said.

"He approached me a month ago and said since it was my last year we should try to win a Group 1 together, so this is one last throw of the dice with them. They've been good supporters of mine and I'm looking forward to it. I've watched her win her last two races easily, including over a mile last time out, so we'll see how it goes."

Going latest

Conditions are currently good to soft after 19mm of rain fell overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. More rain is expected on Thursday evening heading into Friday and is expected to continue through the day.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Brilliant and Ylang Ylang

We couldn't let Ylang Ylang go back into a big race on the back of her run in the Moyglare, so that's why we went to Newmarket last time and we were delighted with the run. She relaxed and did things properly and Ryan [Moore] felt she would love a mile. Everyone's very happy with her and we're looking forward to seeing her run again. Brilliant got trapped a bit close to the pace last weekend at the Curragh but still ran a decent enough race. She's held her form together quite well all year and hopefully she'll run well.

Noel Meade, trainer of Caught U Looking

She's a nice filly but this is a big step up in class and hopefully she can acquit herself well. I would have thought the mile will help her. From what we've seen, she should be able to get another furlong and the bit of rain they're getting will help as well. She has proved she goes on soft ground.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Classical Song and Seaward

Seaward probably wouldn't want too much rain whereas Classical Song will appreciate every drop. They're both heading there in good shape and have trained well in the run-up. I'm looking forward to running them.

Oisin Murphy, rider of See The Fire

See The Fire has been very well since Doncaster. She's out of Arabian Queen, who was a star, and hopefully she can run very well.

Read Friday's previews:

1.35 Chepstow: 'He ran a great race in the Gold Cup' - Aye Right and Good Boy Bobby star in competitive Veterans' Chase Series opener

1.50 Newmarket: Is there another Winter Power or Quiet Reflection lurking in speedy Cornwallis line-up?

2.10 Chepstow: Can Paul Nicholls' bumper star make a winning start to hurdling career in Persian War?

3.00 Newmarket: Is it time for the three-year-olds to brush up their act in the Challenge Stakes?

3.35 Newmarket: 'He's 8lb well in so you have to be hopeful' - analysis and quotes for the valuable Old Rowley Cup

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.