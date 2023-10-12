Is it time for the three-year-olds to brush up their act in the Challenge Stakes?

There isn’t a good way to dress it up, three-year-olds have an alarmingly poor recent record in this race, with Aclaim leading home a one-two for the Classic generation in 2016 being the sole high point in the last decade.

Twenty-four of the 94 runners during that period were three-year-olds, and only five of them made the first three; the 19 to finish fourth or worse included favourites sent off at 6-4, 100-30 and 4-1, as well as a 7-2 joint-market leader.

Among the other major 7f races, both the Prix de la Foret and the Lennox have yielded just one three-year-old winner in the last decade; against that, five from that age group have triumphed in the last ten runnings of the City of York Stakes.

Half the field here are aged three, with Shouldvebeenaring boasting a second and then a third when set Group 1 tasks in the Sprint Cup and the Foret on his two most recent starts.

While Newmarket provides a stiffer test of stamina than the Longchamp 'toboggan', Shouldvebeenaring has course-and-distance winning form. That said, connections of Pogo are entitled to expect to finish closer to that rival than when fourth in the Foret, having won this race 12 months ago.

Nor should the track hold any fears for Matilda Picotte , who was a distant third behind Mawj and Tahiyra in the 1,000 Guineas. The rain will be welcomed by trainer Kieran Cotter, though the drop to 6f may also have played a role when she was blown away by Little Big Bear at Haydock on her only encounter with a quick surface.

Audience has run excellent races in defeat in both the City of York and the Park Stakes over this trip, posting Racing Post Ratings of 118 and 117 in the process.

He might just be the improving four-year-old who once again consigns the younger brigade to a supporting role.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Audience

He's been running nicely this year. We're getting quite a bit of rain, so the ground will probably head to the easy side. He goes well on top of the ground. If he handles the easier ground he'll run a big race.

Audience and Robert Havlin after winning the Cavani-sponsored Criterion Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Mark Cranham

Richard Hannon, trainer of Chindit and Shouldvebeenaring

Chindit didn't go down without a fight in the Joel Stakes last time and has been in the form of his life all season. In fact, he's probably better than he ever has been. Seven furlongs and a mile all come the same to him, so he should run another big race. I was absolutely delighted with Shouldvebeenaring's run in the Foret, where he didn't get the best of runs on the inside, but was only beaten just over a length. We've done hardly anything with him at home to keep him nice and fresh. He comes into this off the back of two excellent efforts in Group 1s so deserves to get his head in front again.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Pogo

I think the Foret was probably one of his best runs. The ground suited him and for a few seconds we got very excited. He ran a terrific race and he's been an absolute star for us over the years; very sound and has run all around the world. We'd prefer not too much rain but it doesn't usually get too bad at Newmarket. He loves the track and he'll probably run anyway.

Kieran Cotter, trainer of Matilda Picotte

That was her best performance yet at Doncaster and we're looking for a repeat of that. She seems to love the Rowley Mile at Newmarket. She won the Bosra Sham and was third in a Guineas. The seven furlongs will suit her and they got a drop of rain during the week, so hopefully the ground will be decent for her.

Race analysis and reporting by Scott Burton

