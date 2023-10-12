'He's 8lb well in so you have to be hopeful' - analysis and quotes for the valuable Old Rowley Cup

The great stayer Trueshan took this en route to stardom but stablemate Westerton boasts a different profile, with trainer Alan King highlighting the trip as the main question mark.

The Belardo gelding won a Sandown maiden in the summer and has shaped with promise since going handicapping, most recently when narrowly beaten at Doncaster in September.

Those performances all came at 1m2f and he disappointed on his only try at this distance.

King said: "He's in good form and handles the softer ground well. It might just stretch his stamina a little bit over a mile and a half. It'll be his last run of the season, so we'll let him take his chance.

"We're not going to go jumping with him, we'll put him away through the winter. It's a good prize and we'll see what happens."

Humanity in hunt for hat-trick

Humanity was regarded as Qatar Racing's leading prospect at the start of the season and looks to take his next step up the ladder in his hat-trick bid.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained runner was beaten at odds of 1-3 on his return in August, but has progressed well since, winning a Lingfield novice before bolting up by six lengths on his first outing in a handicap at Kempton last month. The handicapper has raised him a stone but he runs off the same mark here with a 6lb penalty.

David Redvers, racing manager to Qatar Racing, said: "I saw him this morning [Thursday] and he looked very well. He's 8lb well in after his win at Kempton, so you have to be hopeful and he was one of the horses I was most looking forward to seeing as he cost a lot as a yearling.

"He had a bad day at the office the last time he ran on turf at Lingfield, but we're putting that down as a blip."

Shadow Dance 'improving with racing'

Shadow Dance broke his maiden impressively when moved into handicap company at Haydock last month and Roger Varian hopes he can continue on an upward trajectory. The Almanzor colt streaked clear to record a first success by four lengths and faces a step up in class and trip here.

Varian said: "He's a nice colt who seems to be improving with racing. We were very pleased with his win at Haydock last time and he won like a progressive horse, and we've been very happy with him since.

"Hopefully he can handle conditions, we've had quite a lot of rain and we're forecast more in Newmarket, so it'll be a test of a trip but I think he could run very well. He comes into a race like this at the right end of the weights."

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Denmark

He's progressing and his work is progressing. He's a bit of a baby but he's growing up with every run. His work since the last day has been very nice. He's just taken a long time to grow up and mature mentally, but he's starting to do that now.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Davideo and Lucky Fifteen

They're both going there in good form. Davideo will appreciate any rain that comes and Lucky Fifteen is stepping up in trip but looks ready for it.

