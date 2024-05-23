Racing Postcast: Haydock, Goodwood, York and the Curragh | Previews and tips

Sam Hart is joined by Graeme Rodway, Jonny Pearson and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Haydock, Goodwood, York and the Curragh this weekend.

In the first part of this Super Saturday show, the team look at the races from Haydock. Vandeek returns in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes. The form of his win from Deauville in the Prix Morny has worked out well, but do the panel think he is the banker on Saturday? The panel also look at the Irish 2,000 Guineas from the Curragh with two British runners towards the top of the betting.

The second part of the show switches the panel's attention to Goodwood and York. There are some competitive handicaps from both courses, but Jonny is keen on one in the sprint handicap at York.

To finish, the team look at the Group 1s from the Curragh on Sunday before giving their other selections and weekend NAPs.

Watch this week's show here

Sign up here . 18+. begambleaware.org . New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply .