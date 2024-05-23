Three things to note: Hollie Doyle one to watch at Pontefract and a Cheltenham Festival winner lines up at Downpatrick

Dawson eyeing up a first winner back from six-month ban

Before Thursday evening's racing Ray Dawson had not ridden a winner since returning to the saddle last Friday following a six-month ban. But he looks to have a realistic chance of success at Goodwood. The dual Group 2-winning rider failed a drug test at Bath last August but has been riding out for Roger Varian since the turn of the year, and the Newmarket trainer gives him a good shot at a winner aboard Ya Hafhd in the 1m4f handicap (3.00 ) for fillies at Goodwood. Owned and bred by Shadwell, the daughter of Sea The Stars was well clear of the third when runner-up at Doncaster on her handicap debut last month and looks open to plenty of improvement stepping up in trip here.

Ya Hafhd 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Hollie Doyle heads north to Pontefract

It is unusual to see Hollie Doyle in action at Pontefract when tracks like Goodwood and Haydock are racing but the leading rider has assembled a tasty looking book of five rides in West Yorkshire. She partners newcomer Praetorian for her main supporter Archie Watson in the 6f maiden (7.45 ). Pontefract is a 360-mile round trip from Watson's yard in Lambourn, so it seems reasonable to expect the two-year-old to have been well prepared for his debut. Doyle also looks to have a leading chance on Godolphin's unbeaten three-year-old Enchanted Life in the 5f novice (6.45 ), while it's not too arduous a task to make a case for her remaining rides on Hostelry, Minstrel Knight and Late Arrival.

Praetorian 19:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Billaway adds stardust at Downpatrick

A Cheltenham Festival winner adds a bit of stardust to the evening action at Downpatrick as Billaway bids to repeat last year's win in the 3m5f hunter chase (7.35 ). A remarkable chaser, Billaway has run at Cheltenham in March for the last five years and enjoyed his crowning moment when winning the St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase in 2022. He has twice finished second in the same race and was hardly disgraced this year when fifth at the age of 12. He faces an old foe in Vaucelet this evening, who finished second to Billaway in this race last year and was runner-up to the same rival at the 2022 Punchestown festival.

Billaway 19:35 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

