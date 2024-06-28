'I'm really hopeful the plan can pay off' - trainers on their Northumberland Plate chances

Sir Mark Prescott suffered the disappointment of having his first Northumberland Plate runner, Hasten To Add, beaten a short head in the 1994 race and has failed to improve on that near miss in six subsequent tries.

It's doubtful whether recent Pontefract winner Trooper Bisdee or the consistent four-year-old True Legend will prove to be quite as classy as their illustrious predecessor, who went on to win the Ebor on his next start and finished third the Grade 1 Canadian International.

Prescott, however, sends the pair to Gosforth Park in buoyant mood after Pledgeofallegiance bridged an even wider gap for Heath House at Royal Ascot last week.

True Legend (orange silks) went down by a short head to Tides Of War at Goodwood on his most recent start Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Trooper Bisdee carries a 5lb penalty for his win last Sunday and has suffered only one defeat in five starts over two miles.

Prescott said: "They've both got respectable chances. Trooper Bisdee stays very well but would probably be better on firmer ground. He's in good form. True Legend deserves some luck. He's been second twice, including in a photo-finish. Will he stay? I don't know."

Sir Mark Prescott (left) and Brian Ellison: on the hunt for a first Northumberland Plate winner

'If he goes on the track he's in great form'

Plate victory would be very high on the career wishlist for Newcastle-born Brian Ellison, who has saddled only three runners previously but is double-handed with the classy Tashkhan and Onesmoothoperator , both of whom carry the colours of locally based Patrick Boyle.

Tashkhan hasn't been seen since finishing just over eight lengths adrift of Double Major in the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak at Longchamp last October, although it's not for the want of trying that he turns up here without a previous run this season.

"I had been getting Tashkhan ready to run at Nottingham and it was abandoned," said Ellison. "Then he pulled a shoe off and had just little bits and bobs, nothing serious.

"We were going to go to Ascot last week and they got no rain. We put him in the Plate because it's just not happening on grass at the moment. We don't know if he'll go on the track but if he does, he's in great form."

Onesmoothoperator (striped cap) landed the rescheduled November Handicap at Newcastle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Stable jockey Ben Robinson sticks with Tashkhan, who carries top weight of 9st 13lb in a field of 20, but the layers have been more taken with the chances of Onesmoothoperator, who ran well to be second to Prydwen at Southwell in April and has good form over middle distances.

Ellison said of his most recent start: "It was a decent race and the form worked out well. He's in good form and we've kept him fresh for this.

"He's won a November Handicap over a mile and a half and he's got the form over two miles. The only time he's run below that is when we tried to ride him a bit handier, which he didn't like. You have to ride him cold, so the middle draw [12] is ideal."

What they say

Alan King, trainer of Spartan Army

He had a good winter on the all-weather. We skipped Royal Ascot in favour of this. He seems in good order, but I wouldn't think the draw [18] was ideal. He's on a career-high mark and it's whether he can improve, but I hope he can run well.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Zoffee and Solent Gateway

It was very deliberate to go straight from the Chester Cup to the Northumberland Plate with Zoffee. Last year the allure of Ascot's green lawns drew us there in between races, but we managed not to scratch that itch this year and the horse goes there fresh and well and looking tremendous. I'm really hopeful the plan can pay off. I think he's well drawn [13] as a horse we don't want to make the running with. Everything went wrong for Solent Gateway in the Chester Cup when he wasn't able to go forward and get into a rhythm. We gave him a break last year when he was in fantastic order and it was almost as if he took offence; it's taken forever to ignite a spark. After it all went wrong at Chester he had serious questions to answer at Haydock and I think he answered them. He's run well in this race before and off this sort of mark.

Michael Bell, trainer of Duke Of Oxford

I think the draw [stall 20] could have been kinder but, having looked at a few reruns, it's not an impossible task. Clearly, he's a horse in form who likes the track and Tyler [Heard] gets on well with him. The only negative is the draw and, as I said to Tyler, the first couple of furlongs will be more important than the last couple.

David Probert, rider of Grand Providence

I'm looking forward to getting back on her. I think her run in the Chester Cup was pretty good, where she was a tad keen and was on the pace. She stays really well and I'm sure she'll give a good account of herself. She's quite straightforward, so I'm hoping she can overcome being drawn in stall 14.

Evaluation will bid to give Lucinda Russell her biggest win on the Flat Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Evaluation

He won at Wolverhampton in April. We were hoping to get a run into him before the Northumberland Plate but it wasn't to be. Having said that, he's very sharp at home and we're pleased with him. He only went up 2lb from Wolverhampton, which is quite fair. He runs really well on the all-weather, so I'm looking forward to running him. It's great to have runners in these races, especially as we're just getting started with our Flat string, so hopefully he can take it up a level.

Jack Channon, trainer of Rathgar

He looks like a horse that's improving all the time. I think the step up to two miles will suit him. He's run very well over a 1m6f this year and he has no problem with the all-weather. This type of race, which should be a good even gallop, will suit him down to the ground and he goes there in good form.

Get £40 in free bet multiples with Betfair

Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read our Saturday previews:

2.04 Newcastle: Can Kinross be trusted to be at his Group 1 best on his return in the Chipchase Stakes?

2.20 Curragh: Can impressive Listowel winner American Bar fend off Ballydoyle runners in Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes?

2.55 Curragh: 'If he runs up to his Epsom level he'll run very well' - analysis and quotes for the International Stakes

3.25 Newmarket: 'He should have a live chance at this level' - can Noble Dynasty back up career-best run in Group 3 Criterion Stakes?

3.30 Curragh: Bluestocking faces thrilling clash with Emily Upjohn as she bids for Group 1 breakthrough in British-dominated Pretty Polly

3.40 Newcastle: 'He's always a horse we've thought a little bit of' - who fancies their chances in a competitive event at Newcastle?

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.