Bluestocking faces thrilling clash with Emily Upjohn as she bids for Group 1 breakthrough in British-dominated Pretty Polly

Bluestocking finally got her breakthrough in Group company when shooting six lengths clear in the Middleton Stakes at York last month and she rates the one to beat in a Pretty Polly Stakes dominated by British-trained runners.

After finishing an excellent third in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot last season, she was unfortunate not to earn a Classic success in the Irish Oaks on her only start at the Curragh, given she was mugged late on by the very smart Savethelastdance.

She continued her consistency for the remainder of the campaign, finishing fourth in the Yorkshire Oaks and runner-up in Listed company at Chester before showcasing her Group 1 credentials again when failing by a neck in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on her final start of the campaign.

Given her stunning York display came on her first start of the season, there is plenty to suggest she is an improved filly as a four-year-old as she left Free Wind trailing in her wake. That rival had finished in front of her at the same track last season.

Bluestocking's win at York came over this 1m2f trip and, having done all her racing at Group level over 1m4f last season, it might be that she is more effective over the shorter distance. Given a break since, she looks the right favourite given her course and last-time-out form.



There aren't many fillies in training who can rival Emily Upjohn's engine, which is best illustrated by her stunning display in last season's Coronation Cup. She thundered clear of Westover, who landed the Irish Derby at this track the season before. She finished fourth in the same race last month, but it wasn't run to suit given Ryan Moore set steady fractions from the front on Luxembourg.

Slow gallops can be her undoing as she is a head-strong filly who can be difficult to harness if the pace of the race isn't to her liking. That could be her downfall again here as Francophone and Lumiere Rock enjoy racing prominently but are not habitual front-runners. However, the drop in trip could allow her to race more conservatively.

Stay Alert is a thoroughly likeable filly but can also race a touch freely. She ran a huge race when runner-up to Via Sistina in this race last season and was unfortunate not to get closer given she suffered serious interference at a crucial stage.

The five-year-old returned with an authoritative performance in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes last month when benefitting from a strong gallop and powering clear of Running Lion, who advertised the form well when landing the Duke of Cambridge at Ascot.

Tasmania was a talented filly in France, winning a Listed race at Compiegne in good style last October, and comes here off an eight-month absence for her new trainer Sir Mark Prescott. An excellent third in the French Oaks last year behind Blue Rose Cen, she is an intriguing contender.

Lumiere Rock leads the domestic challenge and she rates a solid each-way play given she was a very impressive winner over course and distance in the Group 2 Blandford Stakes last season, defeating the smart Jackie Oh by three lengths. She then acquitted herself very well when third in the Prix de l'Opera and sixth at the Breeders' Cup and should come on plenty for her reappearance in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last month.

She has the talent to go close and should run a big race with cheekpieces back on for the first time since her authoritative display here last season.

Bluestocking returns to Curragh in fine form

Bluestocking will bid to go one better than her runner-up effort in last season's Irish Oaks in the Group 1 Cairn Community Games Pretty Polly Stakes for Ralph Beckett.

Rossa Ryan has partnered the Juddmonte-owned filly on four of her eight starts and is in the plate again as she seeks to land a Group 1 at the fourth attempt. She made a hugely impressive seasonal appearance at York last month when shooting six lengths clear of Free Wind in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes.

Beckett said: "Bluestocking has done well since York. This has been her target since then and she looks to have a really good chance."

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, is excited to see if she can avenge her defeat at this track last season. He said: "We're looking forward to seeing her back on the track. She looked right at her best last time and Ralph's been happy with her since.

"We're looking forward to getting her back to the Curragh too, to see if she can atone for her Irish Oaks defeat. You're always hopeful they can improve from three to four, especially as she's by Camelot, and she showed that at York. Hopefully, she's got some more progression to come."

What they say

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Emily Upjohn

She took some time to recover from her trip to Dubai in March and was in need of the run in the Coronation Cup last time. She's since enjoyed a racecourse gallop on the July course and seems to be back in good form – plus the return to warmer weather has helped. She's back against the fillies and goes there in good order.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Lumiere Rock and Maxux

Lumiere Rock is in good form and had a good run over this course and distance last year when winning the Blandford. She has come forward from her reappearance and we're hoping for a nice run. She'll enjoy getting back on nicer ground. Maxux will enjoy the course and distance as well and has been training well for this race. She has an each-way chance.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Stay Alert

She ran very well there last year. What always worries me with her, is she rarely puts two races together. She's very good on her day and she'll need to be very good here. I always think I leave her short of a gallop, but let's see how we go. I was delighted by her run at Newmarket and Running Lion franked that form at Ascot.

Sir Mark Prescott, trainer of Tasmania

She came to us in January and it was always the plan to start her here. She's been very pleasant, while her work has been good. I don't know enough about her to know that'll translate on the racecourse, but we've been happy with her at home. She's new to me but I'd say it looks the right race and we'll know more afterwards.

