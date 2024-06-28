'If he runs up to his Epsom level he'll run very well' - analysis and quotes for the International Stakes

Jan Brueghel looked a Group horse in the making when powering to an eight-length, course-and-distance, maiden win on his debut five weeks ago.

According to trainer Aidan O'Brien, this brother to the stable's 2019 Irish Derby winner Sovereign hasn't been straightforward. O'Brien didn't elaborate beyond saying he was a big horse who had taken time. However, Ryan Moore's post-race depiction of a horse who might not be mentally ready for Royal Ascot implied more than just physical immaturity.

He ought to have learned a lot from the race. Having looked raw when asked to tackle the front-running favourite Ozark Daze under three furlongs out, he suddenly began to look contrastingly professional inside the last furlong.

Jan Brueghel's seven opponents have contested 49 races between them. In terms of official ratings, they range from Henry de Bromhead's 97-rated Listed-winning filly Empress Of Beauty to the 106-rated four-year-old colt Bolster , winner of 1m2f handicaps at Pontefract and Epsom since joining Karl Burke this season.

Bolster gives an impression he is suited by an ease in the ground, and Self Belief was a Group 3 winner on soft in last season's Meld Stakes at Leopardstown. Neither may be as suited by the prevailing ground as the Ger Lyons-trained Wendla , who started her career with a second place behind the subsequent Oaks winner Ezeliya in a Cork maiden last September.

Wendla won a mile Group 3 event at Leopardstown early last month, beating the Ballydoyle-trained favourite Buttons. She was given an astute ride by Colin Keane, who controlled the pace by setting a modest gallop before stepping up the tempo from a furlong out.

She showed plenty of pace but as a daughter of Ulysses and Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare winner Intercontinental, she has sound prospects of staying the trip.

Race analysis by Alan Sweetman

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Bolster

I'm hoping the rain comes for him. It's due to come tonight and that will make it lovely ground. If it happened to go something like good to yielding, it would be perfect for him. He's in good form and if he runs up to his Epsom level he'll run very well.

Fozzy Stack, trainer of Chazzesmee

He was back from a break at the Guineas meeting and needed the run. We're stepping him up in trip, but on his pedigree we think he has a chance of staying this far, so hopefully he does. He's seems in really good form in himself.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Trustyourinstinct

He won well at Gowran on his first start back on the Flat and he will enjoy the trip here, so we’re hopeful of a good run.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Jan Brueghel

He won nicely on his first start in a maiden over this trip and he seems to have come forward since. He will appreciate going further in time, but we thought the experience of this sort of race over ten furlongs again would do him good.

Reporting by David Jennings

