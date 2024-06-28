Can impressive Listowel winner American Bar fend off Ballydoyle runners in Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes?

The Airlie Stud Stakes may lack a standout performer but this Group 2 contest has some depth to the ten-runner field.

The form of last week's Albany Stakes, won in such incredible fashion by the Ballydoyle filly Fairy Godmother, gets its first real test here through California Dreamer. Amo Racing's filly got within a length of Fairy Godmother in a Group 3 at Naas last month and, despite being beaten three lengths further at Ascot, probably ran a race of equal merit in finishing fifth. She sets the standard on bare form.

Ballydoyle have three representatives. Maiden winners Easy Mover and January both have their best days in front of them, but it is significant that Ryan Moore keeps faith with Truly Enchanting.

Impressive on her debut over five furlongs at Tipperary last month, Moore's mount never got involved after being drawn on the wrong side in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. She can be expected to acquit herself much better here.

Of the fillies with less exposure, the Gavin Cromwell-trained Fiery Lucy catches the eye.

She was quite green when narrowly beaten in a 5f Cork maiden on her debut and showed the benefit of that experience when bolting up in a maiden over this trip at Fairyhouse.

Paddy Twomey and rider Billy Lee: strong chance with American Bar Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Even more promising could be the once-raced American Bar, representing the formidable combination of Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee.

The No Nay Never filly made a lovely impression on her debut in a Listowel maiden at the beginning of the month. She did most things wrong but was well on top at the line in comfortably accounting for Cradle Of Love , subsequently mid-division in the Albany and now renewing rivalry.

American Bar looks capable of significant improvement and could well be the answer.

What they say

Adrian Murray, trainer of California Dreamer and Varner

California Dreamer ran a cracker in the Albany and hopefully this race isn't coming up too quick. She's a good filly. The day she ran at Naas, David Egan said if he could have ridden the race a bit differently, she might have won. Varner ran well on her debut at Tipperary. This is a big step up but we'll learn more. John Velazquez is over and it's great to be able to put him up.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Easy Mover, January and Truly Enchanting

Truly Enchanting hasn't done much since Ascot. She was just a bit green and lost in the Queen Mary and we know she's better than that. January won well at Gowran and has come forward nicely at home. Easy Mover also seems to have done well since she won at Fairyhouse.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Fiery Lucy

She's in good form and it was a good performance to win at Fairyhouse, but this is a big jump up in grade. The step up to six furlongs suited her last time and the stiffer track won't be any harm to her.

Fozzy Stack, trainer of Grande Marques

She's a nice filly and I think she has come forward since her debut. She seems in good form at home and we're looking forward to it.

