'He should have a live chance at this level' - can Noble Dynasty back up career-best run in Group 3 Criterion Stakes?

The Criterion Stakes has attracted just six runners for the third consecutive year and this running could be run at a decent gallop given the likes of Dear My Friend, Noble Dynasty, Nostrum and Pogo are all regular front-runners.

Pogo has contested the last two runnings, winning the race in 2022 and then finishing third behind Audience last year, doing best of those who raced on the near side when only beaten two lengths. That form has worked out well with the winner proving better than Group 3 class subsequently.

The six-year-old Noble Dynasty managed a career-best Racing Post Rating of 117 when making all in a Rowley Mile handicap last time, but front-runners seemed to have an advantage that day and he now has got to back it up in Group company.

There wasn’t much encouragement in Nostrum’s return at Sandown when just 5-2 and he is a risky proposition having been turned over at odds-on in a couple of Group 3s at Goodwood and York last season. However, his career-best came at this course (over a mile) and a gelding procedure since his most recent outing might put him right.

It’s a race that may set up nicely for Witch Hunter whose best efforts have come when given a strong pace to aim at. His fourth in the Queen Anne last week was encouraging and a strongly run 7f is probably more up his street.

William Haggas last won this race in 2006 and his Tiber Flow will have to defy a 3lb penalty if he’s going to land another. The son of Caravaggio has a strong record at 7f though, making it three from four at the trip in a Haydock Group 3 last time. He’s another who looks most effective coming off a strong gallop.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Mike Prince, racing manager to Middleham Park, owners of Dear My Friend

He's the top-rated but is the outsider of the field. He got his mark when he was prolific on the all-weather over the winter and then we ran in the Lockinge. He's back in calmer waters here. We couldn't find a race over a mile for him, so we're back in trip. Newmarket should suit his run style.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Noble Dynasty

He's enjoyed a little break since winning nicely at the Guineas meeting and we know he runs well fresh. The form of his Newmarket win was given a decent boost last week and he should have a live chance at this level.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owners of Nostrum

All seems to be good with him. It'll be his first run since being gelded and it seems to have helped him. Sir Michael [Stoute] is happy with him and we know he's gone well on the track before, and the ground is a positive too.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Pogo

He's doing good and we're all happy with him. He enjoys the track and trip and the ground should be right up his street. He's been running some good races this year. It's a tight race, though, and any of them could win.

Reporting by James Stevens

Read our Saturday previews:

2.04 Newcastle: Can Kinross be trusted to be at his Group 1 best on his return in the Chipchase Stakes?

2.20 Curragh: Can impressive Listowel winner American Bar fend off Ballydoyle runners in Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes?

2.55 Curragh: 'If he runs up to his Epsom level he'll run very well' - analysis and quotes for the International Stakes

3.10 Newcastle: 'I'm really hopeful the plan can pay off' - trainers on their Northumberland Plate chances

3.30 Curragh: Bluestocking faces thrilling clash with Emily Upjohn as she bids for Group 1 breakthrough in British-dominated Pretty Polly

3.40 Newcastle: 'He's always a horse we've thought a little bit of' - who fancies their chances in a competitive event at Newcastle?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.