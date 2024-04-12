How the Grand National challenge from Ireland has grown to dominate Aintree

Irish runners account for a historic percentage of this year's contenders for the Randox Grand National, although the 26 declarations matches the number for last season's race won by Corach Rambler.

Last year Irish-trained runners made up 26 of the 39-strong field (67 per cent), but the percentage is significantly higher this time due to a reduction in the maximum field size from 40 to 34 runners. Irish trainers boast 76 per cent of runners in the line-up.

An average of eight Irish-trained runners contested the world's richest steeplechase from 1988 to 2018. The numbers have grown significantly from 2018 onwards and 2022 was the first time the challenge exceeded 20 runners, when Noble Yeats gave Emmet Mullins a first victory in the race.

The expansion in numbers has naturally heralded an increased dominance. Having gone eight years without a National winner from 2008 to 2015, the Irish have filled the first four places on two occasions since, had the first three twice more and trained five out of the past seven winners.

Willie Mullins: saddles eight Grand National runners as does Gordon Elliott Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Gordon Elliott – who burst on to the scene when saddling Silver Birch to victory in 2007 before having a winner in Ireland – is typically mob-handed in domestic handicap chases and that has transferred over to the National in recent years. He is responsible for eight runners in this year's edition, with the Cullentra handler running five last year and seven in 2022, having landed back-to-back Nationals with the legendary Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.

Willie Mullins has been dominant at the Cheltenham Festival in recent years and also saddles eight runners this time. Hedgehunter, in 2005, is his only National winner, but he has a noticeably bulked-out team this time as he targets a big share of the £1 million prize-money that could spark a crack at the British trainers' championship.

Corach Rambler defied the Irish onslaught last season to win the race for Scotland-based trainer Lucinda Russell. The defending champion looks the biggest danger to the Irish challenge. However, market expectations are ominous – on Friday afternoon, of the 12 horses generally priced at 20-1 or under ten are trained in Ireland.

