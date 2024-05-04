Can Fallen Angel buck the trends or will it be another battle-hardened filly who takes the 1,000 Guineas crown?

If there is one thing the latest jumps season has taught us, it’s that when racing loses its unpredictability it loses a lot of the excitement too, so what better antidote to the Willie Mullins domination of the jumps scene than the race I call the guess-up Guineas.

Only one favourite has won the 1,000 Guineas in the last ten years and four of the last six winners went off at double-figure odds, including 66-1 outsider Billesdon Brook in 2018.

The market tends to be drawn to the lightly raced potential improvers, but the reality is that this race often goes to the opposite type of horse. All the last ten winners ran at least three times at two and eight came into the race after at least five runs.