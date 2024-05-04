Can Fallen Angel buck the trends or will it be another battle-hardened filly who takes the 1,000 Guineas crown?
If there is one thing the latest jumps season has taught us, it’s that when racing loses its unpredictability it loses a lot of the excitement too, so what better antidote to the Willie Mullins domination of the jumps scene than the race I call the guess-up Guineas.
Only one favourite has won the 1,000 Guineas in the last ten years and four of the last six winners went off at double-figure odds, including 66-1 outsider Billesdon Brook in 2018.
The market tends to be drawn to the lightly raced potential improvers, but the reality is that this race often goes to the opposite type of horse. All the last ten winners ran at least three times at two and eight came into the race after at least five runs.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 4 May 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 4 May 2024
- 3.40 Newmarket: 'Fallen Angel deserves to be favourite' - Karl Burke hoping star filly can provide him with a first British Classic
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the 1,000 Guineas according to our revolutionary new racecard
- 2.25 Newmarket: Running Lion catches the eye back at the scene of last year's superb Pretty Polly win
- 3.00 Newmarket: will step up in trip produce career-best from progressive four-year-old Intinso?
- 1.50 Newmarket: Exciting Kalpana out to build on impressive HQ win by taking Oaks trial
- 3.40 Newmarket: 'Fallen Angel deserves to be favourite' - Karl Burke hoping star filly can provide him with a first British Classic
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the 1,000 Guineas according to our revolutionary new racecard
- 2.25 Newmarket: Running Lion catches the eye back at the scene of last year's superb Pretty Polly win
- 3.00 Newmarket: will step up in trip produce career-best from progressive four-year-old Intinso?
- 1.50 Newmarket: Exciting Kalpana out to build on impressive HQ win by taking Oaks trial