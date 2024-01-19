'His claims are strong' - Talis Evolvere stands out with Ryan Moore booked

While this Lingfield fixture has rather stumbled into the limelight, it is still a major fixture in the all-weather season. This 0-95 handicap, a shoulder race on the card, has a first prize in excess of £18,000. That will be comfortably the most lucrative day's work any of these horses have had in Britain.

Sometimes, that is just because the horses have not had the chance to win a big prize. For instance Dragon Icon has only run three times. He was last seen finishing fifth in the German 2000 Guineas, on the back of two novice wins on the all-weather including over this course and distance.

There is naturally a bit of guesswork in weighing him up. There is a bit of circumstantial evidence. A horse he emerged a stone better than at the weights when winning here in May, Halla Dubai, has won a handicap from a BHA mark of 82. So 95 about Dragon Icon seems fair on that basis.

His market rivals are tangibly improving. Talis Evolvere is likely to go off favourite, if for no other reason than he will be ridden by Ryan Moore. Moore has four rides on this card, having not ridden in Britain since October 25.

Talis Evolvere's claims are strong irrespective of who rides him. He has taken off this all-weather season, amassing form figures of 2121 and, more tellingly, running the race of his life according to Racing Post Ratings each time.

Al Rufaa is more recovering than improving, but we know he is capable of going further still along that path. He has got better by the run since joining Daniel and Claire Kubler and his best turf form is a stone better still. For all his classy form, he has never taken home a five-figure sum from a race. It would be a feather in the cap of new connections if they could do what the Gosdens and Charlie Fellowes could not with Al Rufaa by winning this big pot.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Dragon Icon and Fantastic Fox

Dragon Icon is a horse we like very much. This race is very much a starting point for him and the run will bring him forward. Fantastic Fox is in great form. He ran very well from a bad draw at Newcastle last time and has a better draw to work from this time.

Roger Varian: saddles two runners in this mile handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker

John Quinn, trainer of Tropez Power

He has run well at the track and ran better than the bare result at Newcastle last time. That was his first run for a while and he has a nice draw here so he certainly has a chance.

Ruth Carr, trainer of Darwell Lion

It’s still early days for him in our yard and this is only his third run for us. There is good prize-money on offer, and he wasn’t beaten far last time at Chelmsford after failing to enjoy much luck in running. He’s a course-and-distance winner so conditions should be fine.

Karen Jewell, trainer of Plantadream

It’s a big ask, but he goes well at Lingfield. He’s not been the easiest horse to train, but Robert [Havlin] felt he retained all his ability when he rode him last time. He’s still high in the weights after all that time off, but he goes there in good order and is well drawn.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Starshiba

A mile is his optimum trip and he has a decent chance. He likes the track – he’s won three times round there and that is always a big plus.

Reporting by Richard Birch

