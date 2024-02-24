'He's the most in-form trainer in Britain right now' - six stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are six cards in Britain and Ireland on Saturday, with Premier racedays at Kempton and Southwell. Newcastle, Chepstow, Fairyhouse and Chelmsford also host fixtures and here are statistics from each track which could help your punting . . .

Newcastle

Danny McMenamin has been riding at the top of his game in the past two weeks, enjoying five winners from 18 rides (28 per cent).

He has two rides at Newcastle, where he has had five winners from 26 rides this season. His best chance of the day is the Nicky Richards-trained Marown in the 2m4f handicap chase (3.27 ).

The ten-year-old has not won since March 2021 but he has posted some decent efforts at Ayr in recent starts. McMenamin also rides Prince Des Fichaux in the feature, the 4m1½f Eider Chase (2.08 )

Marown 15:27 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Nicky Richards

Kempton

Christian Williams is operating at a massive 19 per cent strike-rate in 3m+ handicap chases since 2017, having won 47 times with 252 runners, at a profit of +78.98 to a £1 level stake.

In today's £150,000 Coral Trophy (3.37 ) he sends out Cap Du Nord who needs to find his form again having not won for nine starts.

He has plummeted down the handicap as a result and runs here out of the handicap off 126, 8lb higher than his current mark, but it is worth remembering he went off 7-2 favourite for this race last season off a mark of 132 so he is not without a chance.

Cap Du Nord 15:37 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (3lb) Tnr: Christian Williams

Chepstow

Stuart Edmunds is the most in-form trainer in Britain right now, operating at a strike-rate of 80 per cent, having sent out four winners from his last five runners.

He has two runners on the seven-race card, including the consistent Bubble Dai , who has finished third or better in seven of his 11 career starts. The seven-year-old bids for a second win in the 2m handicap hurdle (1.58 ).

Edmunds also sends out Gentleman At Arms , who attempts to cause an upset in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle (3.08 ). The field also includes Walking On Air and Grade 1 winner Monmiral.

Bubble Dubi 13:58 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gillard Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Fairyhouse

Grand National-winning trainer Emmet Mullins is no stranger to success at this venue. He has sent out four winners from seven runners here this campaign and is operating at a 57 per cent strike-rate.

Mullins' sole runner of the day comes in the 2m handicap hurdle (2.03 ), with Toll Stone bidding to add to his course-and-distance success last time out.

The four-year-old has showed massive progress since joining the yard by improving his Racing Post Rating on each of his first three starts. Donagh Meyler takes the ride and the pair have a big chance.

Toll Stone 14:03 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Southwell

John and Thady Gosden are operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate at the Nottinghamshire track in the past five seasons, with seven winners from 33 runners in that period.

Group 1 winner Lord North makes his long-awaited return in the Group 3 BetUK Winter Derby (3.20 ), a race he won last year, and he provides the yard with their best chance of a winner. Robert Havlin takes the ride and he has won twice in three starts (67 per cent) when teaming up with the joint-trainers this year.

Forest Of Dean , winner of this race in 2021, also represents the Gosdens in this contest.

Lord North 15:20 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Chelmsford

Trainer Amy Murphy has enjoyed most of her success this year at the Essex track, sending out three winners from seven runners and operating at a 43 per cent strike-rate.

Her sole runner of the day is Tremblant in the 7f handicap (7.20 ). The four-year-old is making his fourth start for the yard and made significant improvement when fifth at Newcastle last time out.

The son of Shamardal will once again be equipped with a tongue-tie, and the addition of cheekpieces should help him settle more quickly and get into a rhythm.

Tremblant 19:20 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: Amy Murphy

