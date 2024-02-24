Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

6.20: Billyjoh

Mick Appleby's BILLYJOH is building up a good all-weather record and can make light of a 5lb rise for last week's Southwell success. King Cabo shaped quite well on his reappearance and first attempt at a sprint trip at Lingfield recently, suggesting he can turn around placings with Muscika from that day and give the selection most to do.

Andrew Sheret

Chepstow

1.58: Bubble Dubi

Last year's winner Zambezi Fix always brings appeal at this venue and has to be on the shortlist, along with Up For Parol and one or two others. BUBBLE DUBI may well be the answer, as he's been likeably consistent over hurdles and returns from a break with his yard having winners.

Alistair Jones

Fairyhouse

3.15: Jouster

Not many of these come into the race in any real form. Chosen Shant has definite claims on both of her runs at Naas, while Quornofamonday sets a good standard if his latest run can be ignored. Preference is for JOUSTER, who was poised to challenge when falling here last time and could get compensation.

Justin O'Hanlon

Kempton

3.37: Lord Baddesley

Preference is for LORD BADDESLEY, who shaped well over 2m6f last time and promises to be suited by going up further in distance. Second choice is useful mare Tweed Skirt, who looks interesting back at Kempton. Flegmatik seems set for another good effort in this race, while Forward Plan brings a progressive profile and Bowtogreatness may be set for a return to his best.

Steve Boow

Newcastle

2.08: Flower Of Scotland

Anglers Crag is going from strength to strength, while regular winner Fenland Tiger gives the firm impression that he still has more to give, but this race is above all an extreme test of stamina and neither of them has ventured beyond 3m2f. Tommie Beau is highly respected given what he's been doing at 3m4f and 3m5f but the way in which FLOWER OF SCOTLAND saw out her two races at about 4m last season persuades that she is the one who will find this race the perfect fit. There's something to be taken on trust with her after a lacklustre reappearance back in early November but her stable has looked in far better form in recent weeks.

Richard Austen

Southwell

5.05: Palace Boy

The way PALACE BOY drew away when hitting the front late on over 1m6f at Wolverhampton last time suggests this step up to 2m will suit and he can make it 3-3 for his new stable Spartan Army got up on the line over 2m at Lingfield recently and is unexposed as a stayer on the Flat, so he's feared most ahead of Award Dancer.

Andrew Sheret

