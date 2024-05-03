Torito bids to thwart former Gosden stablemate as progressive four-year-olds and familiar faces clash at Newmarket

This usually goes to an improving four-year-old from either the Charlie Appleby or Sir Michael Stoute yard, but it won’t this year because neither trainer has a runner.

There are two progressive four-year-olds towards the head of the market, though, and they have something in common. Torito is trained by John and Thady Gosden who were also responsible for rival Theoryofeverything last season, before his move to David O’Meara’s yard.

Theoryofeverything’s dam Persuasive was a Group 1 winner for the Gosden stable, but maybe O’Meara will be the man to unlock her offspring’s potential. The Frankel gelding certainly made a promising start for his new trainer when fourth over a mile here last month.

To add further spice to the clash, John Gosden’s former retained rider William Buick has been booked to partner Theoryofeverything and he has a 24 per cent strike-rate when riding for O’Meara’s yard. Buick has also ridden the winner of this race three times in the last six years.

The Gosden team will be hoping they can thwart their old pals with Torito, who was fourth in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Ascot on his last outing, but that was in June last year.

He could still be a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper, but will probably need to be if he is to defy a 317-day absence in a hot race like this, especially under a weight of 9st 11lb.

Many of the others are regulars in races like this at Newmarket. Dutch Decoy, Bopedro, Liberty Lane, Majestic, Stay Well and Killybegs Warrior all contested the Cambridgeshire over course and distance last season and will probably be back for that race again this year.

Bopedro (third) and Majestic (fourth) fared best in last year’s Cambridgeshire, but Dutch Decoy was only two places behind them in sixth and he finished second, two places ahead of Theoryofeverything at this course last month. Dutch Decoy may therefore be at his peak here.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Torito

He won well at Epsom last year before being badly drawn at Royal Ascot. He's had a long break and is ready to start back. This looks a good starting point to his season, although we expect him to improve from it.

Karl Burke, trainer of Liberty Lane

He disappointed in the Lincoln and scoped dirty afterwards so we had to give him a bit of time off. He seems in good form but is just coming back to himself and we could have done with this race coming a week or so later.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Mr Professor

He's in good nick. He could have run at Leicester last weekend, but Kia [Joorabchian] wanted to come here instead. I hope there's enough rain so he can get his toe in as he likes a bit of soft ground. I hope his 7lb rise from winning the Lincoln won't stop him too.

Ed Walker, trainer of Hafeet Alain

I'm looking forward to getting him back here after his success at the Craven meeting. He was a game winner of a handicap over a mile there and he'll be suited by any cut in the ground. Although he's officially 2lb badly in at the weights under a 4lb penalty, he's in cracking form. He's game and never gives up.

Steve Brown, assistant trainer to Julie Camacho, trainer of Lattam

He needs some more rain to run. We know he's better when the ground is a bit softer and he ran a great race when second in the Lincoln. The ground dried up too much for him before the Spring Cup at Newbury last time. If it gets softer, then he could be an interesting contender.

Jack Channon, trainer of Majestic

He’s in great form and ran a belter last time out. He’s running over his ideal course and distance, but wouldn’t want too much rain.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

