The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Newcastle, Southwell and Chelmsford on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Flower Of Scotland (2.08 Newcastle)

Flower Of Scotland, who was a comfortable winner of a soft-ground Borders National in 2022, looks sure to relish the testing conditions in the Eider. Her third behind Jet Legs last March has been well advertised with the winner having scored two times since and she could have more to offer over marathon trips. You can forgive her a poor reappearance, as it's not the first time she's disappointed on her return from a break, and much better can be expected this time.

Clarendon House (2.45 Southwell)

Clarendon House has been in great form on the all-weather since returning from being gelded, beating a couple of subsequent winners when scoring on his reappearance before running away with a course-and-distance handicap. He was a good fourth in a Group 2 in Meydan last month and is favoured at the weights on this big drop in class.

Letmelivemylife (7.20 Chelmsford)

This 7f handicap looks perfect for Letmelivemylife to record a much-deserved success. His mark has started to drop despite him running well, including when staying on strongly from the rear twice over a furlong shorter at this track, and he is now 2lb lower than for his last success, which was his third win over this course and distance. All five of his wins have been achieved over 7f and the hood that he won in last year returns for the first time since. Everything points to a huge run.

Introducing RP Recommends

Read the full series:

Read these next:

'He's a big price for an in-form horse' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections at Kempton

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.