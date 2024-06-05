'He has a decent draw and should go close' - quotes and analysis for a competition sprint handicap at Hamilton

Michael Dods has his string in fine form this season, particularly since the start of May with a strike-rate of 19 per cent, and Glenfinnan is one of his more interesting horses this season.

It was a low-key yard debut at Newmarket when making his return but he left that behind to win at Ascot last month and it’s a run worth upgrading. The runner-up was a progressive sort who was 3lb well in at the weights, Saturday’s Dash winner, Dream Composer, was in behind and The X O, who also ran a belter at Epsom over the weekend, was another who featured.

Paws For Thought is only 1lb higher than for last year’s course-and-distance success and he showed he retained all his ability when staying on for third at Southwell on his return. There wasn’t much promise in a subsequent Chester run but he’s interesting with Charlie Maggs taking over in the saddle. The rider isn’t often seen on the Flat but he’s certainly been good value for his claim over jumps.

Nothing went right for Illusionist at Thirsk last time. Having been dealt a poor low draw, he then raced up too close to a warm pace on the near side, meeting some trouble in running when coming to challenge. That's an effort probably worth putting a line through given the form he was in previously and he’s another course and distance winner.

Kelpie Grey’s winning run came to an end last time. He’s a potential pace angle but needs to prove he has the speed for 6f, dropping down from a mile.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

Ground latest

The going was good on Wednesday, with 2mm of rain in the previous 24 hours with showers forecast. There are set to be sunny intervals on raceday changing to light showers by late morning.

What they say

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Roman Dragon

He needs to win to get in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot and if the rain stays away we’d be hopeful. He’s drawn high, which is usually an advantage with the stalls on the stands’ rail.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Raatea

He’s slowing running himself into form and should be effective over this trip and in this class. He should be thereabouts.

Tom Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owner of Monsieur Kodi

He probably wanted the ground a bit slower to be ultra-competitive at York last time but he still ran a good race. Richard Fahey was bullish about his chances that day and says he’s in good shape again. There’s no reason why he can’t be competitive.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Kelpie Grey

He ran into a well-handicapped rival at Ayr last time and we're dropping back in trip which should suit. He has a decent draw and I expect him to go close.

Grant Tuer, trainer of Illusionist

He’s a course-and-distance winner but ideally we would have wanted a bit more rain. They are forecast a little but the wetter the better.

Reporting by David Milnes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.